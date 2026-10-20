Historic fire engine makes poignant return to Aberfan 60 years after disaster

Nation.Cymru staff

A fire engine that was one of the first emergency vehicles on the scene at Aberfan has returned to the village ahead of the 60th anniversary of the disaster.

The restored heritage vehicle visited Ynysowen Community Primary School where pupils saw the appliance up close, met local firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and learned about the role emergency services played in the response to the disaster.

The visit formed part of Aberfan 60, a programme of remembrance, reflection and learning marking six decades since 21 October 1966, when the collapse of a colliery spoil tip claimed the lives of 144 people, including 116 children.

Firefighters from White Watch at Merthyr Fire Station also brought a modern fire appliance and joined pupils, teachers and staff, alongside the vehicle’s owner, Henry Cotton. The heritage appliance, once based in Merthyr Tydfil, has been restored and maintained by Mr Cotton and Norfolk Fire Museum.

Firefighter Sam Gill said: “Bringing this appliance back to Aberfan has been a deeply moving experience. It is an important part of our shared history and today has been about helping young people understand the courage, compassion and community spirit shown in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

“We will always remember those who were lost, and we are always here to protect and support our communities today.”

Councillor David Issac, Mayor of Merthyr Tydfil, said: “It was a privilege to see this historic fire engine visit Ynysowen Community Primary School and to meet the pupils who learned about its important connection to Aberfan.

“As one of first emergency service vehicles to arrive on that tragic day in 1966, it stands as a powerful reminder of the bravery, compassion and community spirit shown in the face of unimaginable loss. It is vital that we continue to share these stories with future generations, ensuring that the legacy of Aberfan is never forgotten.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said lessons learned from major incidents over the decades, including Aberfan, have helped shape today’s approach to incident response.

SWFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer Matthew Jones added: “The equipment may have changed, but the responsibility carried by those responding to an emergency has not and the values underpinning our response remain the same. Courage, compassion and commitment are as important now as they were in 1966.”

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