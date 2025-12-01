Historic garden transforms winter harvest into festive gin

Amelia Jones

A historic garden has unveiled its first gin, crafted using botanicals foraged directly from the grounds.

Aberglasney Gardens has produced its first gin, created in partnership with the Gower Gin Company and flavoured with botanicals gathered from the historic Carmarthenshire estate.

The new spirit is named Gaeaf, which is the Welsh word for winter. It features rosemary, thyme and marjoram for a savoury base, with fennel, pine tips, and rosehips adding seasonal notes.

The ingredients were foraged from around the gardens, which span more than 10 acres and include over 20 holicultural styles.

The idea for a garden-inspired gin came from Aberglasney’s director, Helen Scutt.

After meeting Gower Gin Company founders Andrew and Sian at an event hosted at the gardens, she suggested a collaboration. “We have foraged for the ingredients together around the gardens and worked on a tester which the Trustees and staff have tasted to make sure it is perfect,” Scutt said.

The Gaeaf will be available to sample at Aberglasney’s Winter Fair, which takes place from 5–7 December. Visitors will be able to purchase the gin in 70cl and 20cl bottles from the on-site gift shop.

Aberglasney plans to develop a gin for each season, with the winter edition marking the first in the series.

The Winter Fair, one of the gardens’ major annual events, runs from 10am to 4.30pm each day.

Entry is £10 for adults, while members and visitors under 17 are admitted free. The event also includes complimentary mulled wine and mince pies.