Historic hotel and restaurant confirms reason behind plans to close

Nation Cymru staff

The owners of a landmark hotel and restaurant have addressed ongoing rumours of its imminent closure, explaining the reason behind their decision to close its doors ahead of Christmas.

The Tredegar Arms is one of Tredegar, Blaeanua Gwent’s most iconic buildings – and has existed in one form or another for over two centuries, having been established in the early 1800s.

The landmark building offers 10 hotel rooms, live music, sports bar and a “spacious function suite for any type of event and a fine dining experience for all to indulge” according to its online bio.

Rumours had been circulating that its current owners were due to call time, which had proven to be false, but this on Sunday evening the current owners took to Facebook to confirm that the decision had been taken out of their hands – chiefly due to the current economic climate and the ‘ongoing VAT burden’.

Under the heading ‘An important announcement – our final day of trading’, its owners shared: ”

“We feel it’s important to make an official announcement and let everyone know directly.

“Sadly, Wednesday 23rd December will be our final day of trading at the Tredegar Arms.

“On that day, our kitchen will close at 3pm, with the doors closing at 5pm.

“We know some of you may remember a previous post where we addressed rumours about the pub closing. At that time, those rumours were simply not true. We had every intention of continuing, and there were no discussions or plans to close the business.

“However, circumstances have changed considerably over the last month. After looking at our finances, the ongoing costs of running the business and, more recently, the government’s latest budget, we’ve had to take a difficult step back and reassess our future. Unfortunately, we’ve reached a point where we no longer feel continuing is the right decision for us.

So, why are we closing?

“The truth is, there isn’t just one reason. Like many businesses, we’ve faced increasing costs across the board, from energy and suppliers to staffing and general overheads.

“One of the biggest frustrations for us, particularly within hospitality, is the ongoing VAT burden. We had hoped to see more support for the hospitality industry, particularly when it comes to VAT, but unfortunately that hasn’t materialised.

“With VAT remaining such a significant cost, alongside rising operating expenses and the upcoming increase in minimum wage, the financial pressure continues to grow.

“At the same time, we recognise that everyone is feeling the pinch, and people simply don’t have the same disposable income they once did, in order to support the businesses that need it.

“We’ve tried to adapt wherever possible. We’ve reduced prices, introduced offers, and organised events. Unfortunately, despite our efforts, things haven’t worked out as we had hoped.

“We also want to address something we’ve heard regarding occasional early closures. We understand that it can be frustrating to find a venue closed earlier than expected, but there is a reality to running a business that people don’t always see. Keeping a large premises open comes with significant costs, and when there is little or no footfall, sometimes closing early is simply the sensible decision.

“Of course, we’d much rather be busy and stay open! We have always wanted people through our doors, but like any business, we have to make decisions based on what is financially viable at the time.

“We wish more than anything that things had worked out differently. Perhaps the timing wasn’t right, perhaps circumstances were against us, or perhaps it simply wasn’t meant to be. Whatever the reasons, we’ve given this our best shot.

“But amongst all the challenges, there is one thing we will take away with us, and that’s the people we’ve met along the way.

“To our loyal regulars, the familiar faces who have walked through our doors week after week, the people we’ve got to know, had a chat with, shared a laugh with, and even got to know their four-legged companions. You are the ones we will miss the most.

“You’ve become part of our little daily routine, and we hope you know just how much we’ve appreciated your loyalty, your conversations and your support. Those familiar faces (and wagging tails!) are something we’ll genuinely miss.

“To everyone who has supported us, visited us, attended our events, celebrated special occasions with us or simply wished us well along the way, thank you. Every bit of support has meant something to us.

“We still have a busy festive season ahead, and we intend to make the most of every moment until our final day.

“Our doors aren’t closed just yet, and we’d love to see as many of you as possible before Christmas.

“We wish everyone nothing but the very best for the future.

“The Tredegar Arms Hotel Team.”

History

The Tredegar Arms is one of the valleys town’s landmark buildings, occupying a prominent position on Morgan Street within the historic “Circle” area of the town.

Research by the Blaenau Gwent Heritage Forum suggests that the building was already established between 1802 and 1809, making it one of the earliest landmarks in Tredegar.

Constructed in 1817 as a coach house, it has long been recognised as one of the town’s finest heritage assets.

The community has rallied to share its support for the hotel, with many taking to Facebook to share their sadness at its impending closure.

One Facebook user wrote: “Devastated to see this. We had our wedding here last year and everyone made it so special and perfect. We’d hoped we’d be able to return for special occasions throughout our marriage. We couldn’t rate the staff, service, food and venue highly enough. Thank you so much for everything, we are going to miss it so much!”

Another added: “I’m so sorry to be reading this, but completely understand all the reasons you have listed with the VAT being the latest bombshell for businesses in the hospitality industry. You have been so accommodating when booking and we are looking forward to attending the Christmas meal afternoon in December and joining you for the Christmas Market. Wishing you luck and best wishes for the future.”

Plaid calls for fairness

Ahead of the recent UK budget, Plaid Cymru had called for hospitality, hair and beauty businesses to receive a reduction in VAT from 20% to 10%.

The party’s Treasury spokesperson, Ben Lake MP, wrote to Chancellor John Healey seeking additional support for households and public services, alongside measures to tackle what the party describes as decades of underinvestment in Wales.

Mr Lake said rising costs were restricting employers’ ability to create jobs and offer apprenticeships. He argued that halving VAT would help businesses remain viable and provide more opportunities for young people.

“The strongest tools to drive growth, strengthen public services and improve people’s lives still sit in Westminster,” he said.

“The question is whether the UK Government has the political will to use them for Wales.

“For too long, Wales has been short-changed. This Budget must be the moment the Labour UK Government starts matching its promises with delivery.”