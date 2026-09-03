Historic indoor market set to host later-night event featuring Ibiza DJ

Amelia Jones

A historic indoor market is preparing to open after dark for an evening of street food, drinks and live music.

Cardiff Market will stay open until 9pm on Friday, September 25, as it hosts another of its late-night events in the heart of the city.

The event will run from 5pm, with traders serving food into the evening and drinks available throughout.

Organisers say live music will help bring a different atmosphere to the historic venue as visitors get the chance to experience the market after its usual opening hours.

DJ Peter O will also be joining the event, providing the soundtrack for the evening with a selection of Ibiza classics.

The event is being billed as one last summer late night, offering visitors the chance to enjoy an Ibiza-inspired atmosphere while staying closer to home.

Guests will be able to browse the food stalls, grab something to eat and enjoy a drink while listening to the music.

With a mix of street food, drinks and classic dance tracks, the event is expected to offer a lively evening for those looking to make the most of the final days of summer.

The late-night market is also an opportunity to experience Cardiff Market outside of its usual daytime hours, with the historic building taking on a different feel as the evening gets underway.

Whether visitors are heading along for the food, looking to meet friends for a drink or simply want to enjoy the Ibiza-themed music, there will be plenty to keep them entertained.

The Cardiff Market late-night event will take place on Friday, September 25, from 5pm to 9pm.

You can find out more on their social media page.

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