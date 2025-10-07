Historic restaurant welcomes world-renowned Head Chef

Caerleon’s historic restaurant and boutique hotel, The Priory, has welcomed Grady Atkins as its new Head Chef, marking the beginning of an exciting new culinary chapter for the celebrated venue.

Grady officially joined The Priory team on September 1st, bringing with him over three decades of international experience across Michelin-starred kitchens, luxury hotels and acclaimed independent ventures.

Guests can expect to see the first of his new dishes appearing on the menu from this month, ahead of a fully revised, Grady-led menu launching on December 1st.

Located on the River Usk in the historic town of Caerleon – and once a 12th-century Cistercian monastery – The Priory in Caerleon is one of South Wales’ most unique hospitality venues; over the centuries, it has been a nunnery, a private residence, and since 1996, a cherished family-run hotel and restaurant.

Transformation

Operated by Benito Martinez and his wife Sophie as part of the Fire & Wine restaurant group (which includes Park Side, Ballers, Bodega and The Priory), the bar and restaurant underwent an extensive refurbishment in late 2024.

The transformation, completed in early 2025, has seen the Grade II-listed building sensitively updated, blending centuries-old heritage with bold, modern design and a renewed focus on fire cooking, fine wine and provenance.

“We’re delighted to welcome Grady to The Priory,” said Benito. “From the outset, it was clear we share a passion for authentic hospitality, and our visions are strongly aligned.

“Grady brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, and our conversations about the future of The Priory quickly made it clear that this would be a fantastic partnership.”

Grady began his culinary journey as a kitchen porter in Sheffield before starting his apprenticeship in London at the Hyde Park Hotel (now the Mandarin Oriental) on his 16th birthday.

His career has since spanned Boston’s Ritz-Carlton, a year in Hong Kong, Le Meurice in Paris, and stages in Sicily before moving to California, where he spent 17 years at The Peninsula Hotel, as Chef/Partner at Perroche, and as an instructor at Le Cordon Bleu.

Returning to the UK, he earned three AA Rosettes as Head Chef of Le Gallois, taught professionally, and later helped establish the kitchen at the much-loved Bacareto in Cardiff city centre. His most recent role was at Insole Court, before joining The Priory in Autumn 2025.

Vision

Reflecting on his new role, Grady said: “I’m very happy to have joined a business with owners who have a clear vision and progressive ideas for the future. It’s a beautiful location, with equally stunning interiors, and I’m excited to contribute to its growth and be part of a team who are passionate about delivering something truly special.”

The upcoming kitchen garden development represents one of the most significant evolutions in The Priory’s ongoing commitment to provenance. Plans are now underway for a new poly-tunnel and greenhouse, where the team will grow a variety of seasonal fruit, vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, ensuring the kitchen’s menus continue to champion freshness and flavour at their source.

Benito added: “While staying true to our roots, Grady brings fresh energy and his own creative flair to our Mediterranean-inspired dishes and we’re genuinely excited about what we’ll create together. We have big plans in the making, including the new on-site kitchen garden which we know our guests will love – watch this space!”