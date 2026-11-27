Nation Cymru staff

A major international exhibition exploring the story of the Norman Conquest from a Welsh perspective has officially opened at the National Library of Wales, bringing together some of Wales’ most important medieval manuscripts for the first time in almost a thousand years.

Normans: The Welsh Perspective offers a unique perspective on one of the most transformative periods in Welsh history.

While the story of 1066 is often told through the eyes of the conquerors, this exhibition reveals how Welsh culture, literature and scholarship continued to flourish during a period of profound political and social change.

At the heart of the exhibition is the historic reunion of three manuscripts created in the renowned Llanbadarn Fawr scriptorium during the eleventh century. For the first time in centuries, the Ricemarch Psalter from Trinity College Dublin, St Augustine’s De Trinitate from Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, and Commentarii in Somnium Scipionis from the British Library are displayed side by side. Together with treasures from the Library’s own collections, they offer a fresh perspective on a period usually told through the eyes of the conquerors.

The exhibition has been developed through an international partnership involving cultural and academic institutions in Wales, Ireland, England and France, shedding new light on Wales’ contribution to the intellectual and cultural networks of medieval Europe.

Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, said: “This is one of the most significant medieval exhibitions ever presented by the National Library of Wales.

“It brings international treasures back to Wales and enables us to tell the story of the Norman Conquest from a perspective that has too often been overlooked.

“This is not simply a story of conquest, but a story of resilience, creativity and learning. These manuscripts are being reunited today through collaboration between libraries and cultural institutions, demonstrating the power of partnership in protecting and sharing our common heritage.”

Among the guests attending the official opening was Helen Shenton, Librarian and College Archivist at the Library of Trinity College Dublin, who played a key role in the partnership that enabled the loan of the Ricemarch Psalter to Wales.

The Librarian and College Archivist at the Library of Trinity College Dublin, Helen Shenton said: “The exquisitely illuminated Ricemarch Psalter is at the heart of western Europe’s Celtic heritage.

“Through this partnership with the National Library of Wales, people will be able to see it reunited for the first time alongside major medieval manuscripts, marking the impact of the Normans in Wales and across Europe. This exhibition exemplifies Ireland’s partnership with Wales, and the Irish and UK Government’s cultural cooperation.”

Lucie Hobson, Manuscripts Curator at the National Library of Wales, said: “The Llanbadarn Manuscripts offer an unprecedented insight into Welsh literary culture at the time of the Norman Conquest.

“It is a privilege to bring these manuscripts together for the first time in almost a thousand years and to have the rare opportunity to see one of the only surviving collections of works from a medieval Welsh ‘clas’. Together with other literary treasures from our collections, they tell the story of the Normans through Welsh eyes.”

The exhibition’s location in Aberystwyth is particularly fitting, as a UNESCO City of Literature, the region is internationally recognised for its contribution to literature, research and culture. The reunion of these manuscripts demonstrates that the traditions of learning, writing and knowledge-sharing that define the area today stretch back many centuries. With its rich history, dramatic landscape and nationally important cultural institutions, the exhibition offers yet another reason to discover Aberystwyth Ceredigion and visit the National Library’s stellar exhibition offering.

Normans: The Welsh Perspective forms part of an international programme taking place across Europe to mark the millennium of the birth of William the Conqueror in 2027. At the National Library of Wales, the story will continue with Arthur: From Wales to the World, opening in April 2027 and exploring how the legend of Arthur travelled from its Welsh origins into literature and culture across Europe.

Normans: The Welsh Perspective is open to the public at The National Library of Wales, Penglais Hill, Aberystwyth SY23 3BU now.

For full details, visit: library.wales