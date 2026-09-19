Historic Roman gold mines offering free entry this September

Amelia Jones

Visitors will have the chance to step back almost 2,000 years and explore one of Wales’ most fascinating historic sites, with free entry available at Roman gold mines.

Located near Pumsaint, the Dolaucothi Gold Mines are the only known Roman gold mine in the UK, offering visitors the opportunity to discover the remains of an industry that dates back to Roman times. From Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 September 10:00 – 16:00 the site will be free to enter.

Free site entry includes access to the mine yard, where visitors can explore the historic surroundings and learn more about the area’s long association with gold mining. There is also the chance to try your hand at panning for gold, while the machinery sheds and small museum provide an insight into the technology and people behind the mine’s more recent history.

For those looking to explore underground, visitors can also enjoy free access to ancient mine workings via the self-led Roman Mine Trail. No booking is required for the trail. Visitors simply need to collect a hard hat and fob before setting off to explore the historic workings for themselves.

The site provides a unique opportunity to experience a remarkable part of Carmarthenshire’s industrial and archaeological heritage, combining outdoor exploration with the chance to discover more about Roman engineering and the county’s gold-mining past.

The Romans began extensive mining at Dolaucothi around AD 70–80, creating open-cast workings and tunnels as they followed gold-bearing veins through the hillside. They used picks, hammers and an impressive system of water management, including channels and tanks, to wash away soil and process the ore. Some of the original Roman pick marks can still be seen underground.

The mine is also closely connected to the Roman presence at nearby Pumsaint, where a Roman military fort was established around the same period.

In the 1930s, miners discovered previously unknown Roman workings, including remains of wooden ladders, scaffolding and a wooden water drainage wheel. The final period of mining ended in 1938, when operations were stopped and the shafts eventually flooded.

While general site entry and the Roman Mine Trail are free, visitors wishing to take part in one of the guided tours of the Victorian mine workings will need to purchase a separate ticket.

Dolaucothi Gold Mines are located at Pumsaint, Llanwrda, Carmarthenshire, SA19 8US.

Guided tour tickets can be purchased through the National Trust’s ticketing website.

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