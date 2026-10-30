Historic seaside restaurant announces it is to close

A much-loved restaurant in a historic building on the Welsh coastline has today announced it is to close.

Citing ‘rising costs’ and the ‘current economic climate’, the management of 1832 Restaurant in Porthcawl revealed the restaurant is to close this Sunday, November 1st.

A statement posted on the restaurant’s social media channels and website thanked customers and the local community for all their support.

It is with great sadness that we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close the restaurant after this coming weekend.

As a small independent business in the hospitality sector, it is no longer viable with rising costs in the current economic climate.

We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all our loyal customers, friends and the local community who have supported us over the years.

To extend, a special thank you to our wonderful team for their hard work, dedication, commitment and understanding during these difficult times.

All future reservations after Sunday 1st November will receive an email or call to advise of the closure.

Yours Sincerely, Management

In 2017, property developers LoftCo completed a multi-million-pound, award-winning sensitive restoration of the Grade II listed structure. They transformed the upper floors into loft apartments and the ground floor into a vibrant waterfront dining hub.

The venue that is now 1832 took over Unit 1 of the complex, intentionally retaining the exposed stone walls and industrial grandeur of the 19th-century warehouse. The owners chose the name as a tribute to the building’s nearly 200-year history on the Porthcawl seafront.

While the restaurant itself is a modern establishment with contemporary dining, its identity is deeply rooted in the industrial and maritime history of Porthcawl Harbour. The name “1832” directly honours the construction year of the historic building it occupies.

The restaurant is located on the ground floor of the Jennings Building, which is Wales’ oldest surviving listed bonded maritime warehouse.

Built in 1832 by industrialist James Allen, the warehouse was originally constructed as The Tramroad Terminus at the southern terminus of the Dyffryn Llynfi and Porthcawl horse-drawn tramroad. It was heavily used to store iron, iron goods, and coal brought down from the Llynfi Valley before they were shipped across the Bristol Channel.

In 1911, the structure was leased by the timber importing company Jennings and Co., giving the building the name it holds today.

During the Second World War, the historic building was commandeered by the military and served as the home base for the Marine Air Sea Rescue No. 46.

Following the decline of Porthcawl as a major commercial port, the building went through various identities—including a stint as an indoor skate park—before sitting completely derelict and abandoned for years, until its 2017 resurrection.