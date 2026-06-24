Historic theatre celebrates national awards success

Amelia Jones

A historic theatre has been crowned Theatre of the Year after receiving overwhelming support from the local community in a nationwide awards competition.

Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre was named Theatre of the Year in this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards after securing an impressive 82 per cent of the vote. The venue triumphed over a number of other theatres from across Wales, with supporters rallying behind the much-loved landmark before voting closed on May 26.

The Muddy Stilettos Awards, which celebrate outstanding businesses, venues and attractions across the UK, are decided through public voting and attract hundreds of thousands of votes each year.

The award highlights the theatre’s enduring place at the heart of the local community. For generations, the venue has provided entertainment for residents and visitors alike, hosting everything from drama productions and comedy performances to live music events and film screenings. Many local people have fond memories of attending events there, helping to make it one of Monmouth’s most treasured cultural attractions.

The Savoy’s history stretches back centuries. Located on one of the oldest working theatre sites in Wales, the building dates back to the 1640s when it originally operated as The Bell Inn. Over time, it evolved into the theatre that continues to serve the community today.

Following the announcement, Director and General Manager Chris Ryde thanked everyone who took the time to vote. He said: “The Savoy is absolutely delighted to win The Theatre of the Year in the Muddy Stilettos nationwide Awards.

“We are grateful to all the people who voted to give us such an overwhelming success. To beat ten of the biggest and best equipped venues along the way is a testament to the affection people have for this unique building.”

Over the years, the theatre has welcomed a range of well-known performers, including Kiki Dee, Rich Hall, Ardal O’Hanlon and Liza Goddard, helping to build its reputation as a respected entertainment venue.