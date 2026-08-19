Historic Welsh castle set to host autumn food and live music festival

Amelia Jones

Tickets have been released for autumn food and music festival in a historic Welsh castle.

Welsh feasting, fire and folklore festival Mabon is set to return to Caldicot Castle this autumn, bringing a weekend of food, live entertainment and traditional celebrations to the scenic Monmouthshire venue.

Created by Sam and Shauna from Hang Fire BBQ and Street Food Circus, Mabon takes inspiration from traditional celebrations of the autumn equinox, when communities would gather around fires to mark the changing season and give thanks for the harvest.

The three-day festival will take place from September 25 to 27, offering visitors a mix of outdoor fire kitchens, chef demonstrations, food talks, artisan markets, music and storytelling.

Set against the backdrop of Caldicot Castle, the festival offers a distinctive way to celebrate the autumn equinox, combining ancient seasonal traditions with modern Welsh food culture.

The weekend will begin on Friday evening with a four-course fire feast, cooked by Hang Fire BBQ’s Sam and Shauna. The event will then continue throughout the weekend with chefs showcasing different approaches to cooking over fire and celebrating seasonal Welsh produce.

Among the chefs appearing are Feast Pembrokeshire, Cai Ap Bryn of Games & Flames, Smokey Rebel and Leviathan Pits, featuring chef James Peck. Polly Baldwin from The Jolly Allotment will also take part, with further names expected to be announced.

One of the festival’s highlights will be the Smoke & Fire demonstration stage, which will be hosted by comedian Jayde Adams alongside Hang Fire BBQ co-founder Shauna Guinn. The stage will give audiences the chance to see chefs cooking over flames while sharing their techniques, stories and knowledge.

Beyond the food, Mabon aims to create an atmosphere centred around community and the changing seasons, with live music, folklore, storytelling and artisan stalls adding to the experience.

You can find more information and tickets here.

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