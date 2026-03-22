Historic Welsh home embarks on significant restoration work

A new chapter is beginning at one of the Llŷn Peninsula’s most cherished historic homes.

Following the completion of a major reroofing project in 2024, detailed investigations at Plas yn Rhiw have confirmed that the next phase of its restoration will begin this spring.

To allow this essential conservation work to take place safely, the house will remain closed throughout the 2026 season.

Plas yn Rhiw has been cared for by National Trust Cymru since 1952, entrusted to the charity by its final residents – the Keating sisters, Eileen, Lorna and Honora, who moved to the house with their widowed mother in 1939.

Originally built in the 17th century, Plas yn Rhiw became a place the sisters adored and transformed, pouring their energy into reclaiming the once‑overgrown garden and shaping the tranquil landscape enjoyed by visitors today.

This new phase of restoration follows on from the Trust’s extensive reroofing project, during which specialists safely relocated around 50,000 rare Welsh black honeybees to nearby hives so that repairs could be carried out.

It was the building’s first full reroofing in more than two centuries, reusing original slates where possible and incorporating 4,000 new Welsh slates from Penrhyn Quarry to preserve the house’s historic character.

Mary Thomas, Operations Manager at Plas yn Rhiw, said: “With a watertight roof, we turned our attention to the heart of the house.

“Conservation experts carried out detailed surveys and, given that parts of Plas yn Rhiw are around 400 years old, these assessments identified areas of dry rot in the stairs, which were repaired as part of a previous project during autumn 2024.

“Decay was recently discovered in the joists, causing weakness in some parts of the house. This also means that the floors now require strengthening.

“These investigations have given us a unique opportunity to look deeper into the building than ever before, helping us shape an ambitious programme of repairs that will protect Plas yn Rhiw for generations to come.”

The upcoming work will include reinforcing first and upper floor rooms with steel supports, replacing damaged joists and restoring floorboards. With the floors lifted, the property will also undergo electrical upgrades including both fire and security systems.

Meanwhile, collections including furniture, textiles and ceramics – safely stored during the closure – will be assessed and conserved where needed in preparation for their future return to display.

Once complete, this combined programme of structural, compliance and conservation work will lay the foundation for creating richer and more immersive visitor experiences, enabling the collections to be appreciated in a more authentic, lived in setting.

Mary added: “We’re grateful to the Wolfson Foundation for their generous £150,000 grant, which sits alongside part of the Keating sisters’ legacy, with the whole project costing almost £400,000.

“Together, this funding is making a significant difference in enabling us to carry out specialist repairs with the precision, expertise and respect that Plas yn Rhiw needs.”

While the house remains closed for restoration, the gardens, woodland and tea‑room will continue to welcome visitors every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 25 March to 1 November, offering the serenity and natural beauty the Keating sisters so lovingly nurtured.

You can find out more and plan your visit on the National Trust website.