Historic Welsh hotel unveils outdoor baths and new winter menus

Nation.Cymru staff

An historic hotel has added private outdoor baths to three of its Garden Rooms, giving guests a new way to enjoy a secluded stay within the grounds of the historic hotel and restaurant.

The Priory in Caerleon now has three rooms featuring sunken outdoor bathtub set within its own private terrace and garden, perfect for autumn/winter stays when the temperature drops, but guests still want to enjoy time outdoors.

Located separately from the main hotel building and accessed via their own private entrances, The Priory’s Garden Rooms offer a more secluded stay within venue’s grounds, combining the privacy of an individual retreat with the food, drink and hospitality of the hotel and restaurant just a short walk away.

The update marks the latest development at The Priory, which sits on the banks of the River Usk in the historic town of Caerleon and dates back to 1180, when it began life as a Cistercian monastery.

Over the centuries, the Grade II-listed building has been a nunnery, a private residence and, since 1996, a family-run hotel and restaurant. Today, it is operated by Benito Martinez and his wife Sophie as part of the Fire & Wine group.

The new outdoor spaces at The Priory’s Garden Rooms have been designed by Benito’s wife Sophie, who also owns interior design business Studio Severn.

Her vision was to create private garden spaces that feel considered, calming and indulgent, while still sitting naturally within The Priory’s historic grounds. Each room also features toiletries from The Goodwash Company for guests to use during their stay.

Award-winning skincare

Founded in Barry in 2018, The Goodwash Company is an award-winning Welsh skincare brand with a strong social mission. Created using natural ingredients from the Welsh land and sea wherever possible, including lavender, sea salt and water, the brand has built a reputation for ethical, luxurious products designed for skin, hair and wellbeing.

Speaking about the new outdoor baths, Benito Martinez said: “Since we refurbished the restaurant and bar, we’ve been really focused on making every part of The Priory feel special – not just for people who come to eat with us, but for guests who are staying overnight too.

“The Priory has always had this lovely balance of history, hospitality and a bit of escapism. The new sunken baths feel private and peaceful, and make the rooms feel much more like a retreat – giving guests a chance to properly switch off, whether that’s after dinner, before breakfast, or as part of a weekend away.

“Paired with the new winter menu and the festive season coming up, it’s a special time to come and stay with us.”

The addition of the outdoor baths follows the extensive refurbishment of The Priory’s bar and restaurant, completed in early 2025, which saw the venue sensitively updated to blend centuries-old heritage with bold, modern design and a renewed focus on fire cooking, wine and provenance.

New winter menu

The launch also comes just as The Priory has introduced its new winter menus designed to take the restaurant through the colder months.

The new menus, developed by Group Executive Chef Grady Atkins, continue The Priory’s focus on seasonal produce with Mediterranean and Welsh influences.

Fire cooking also remains central to the menu, with dry-aged sirloin, dry-aged fillet, Chateaubriand for two and a weekly chef’s cut to share, alongside seasonal dishes including Welsh lamb rump, grilled gurnard, salmon fillet and salt-baked whole sea bass.

A new House Menu is also available, offering two courses for £25 or three for £29, while the Bar Menu will be served daily in the bar area and on the terrace, with small plates and larger dishes including Priory patatas bravas, Manchego croquetas, Ibérico ham with Manchego and membrillo, the Priory beef burger, crispy panko cod and fried goat’s cheese.

The Sunday Menu will continue to offer a traditional weekend option, with two courses for £30 or three for £35, including Sunday roasts served with seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and roasties.

Alongside the outdoor bath additions and winter menus, The Priory will also run its festive menus from 1st–24th December, with festive lunch, dinner and group dining options available in the run-up to Christmas.

For more information about Dine & Stay packages at The Priory, visit the website here.

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