Historic Welsh railway marks St Davids Day with steam trains, Welsh music and more

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway has hailed this year’s St David’s Day celebrations as a resounding success, with steam trains, Welsh music and community pride combining to create a memorable day in the heart of the Dee Valley.

Visitors travelled the full length of the line between Llangollen and Corwen, enjoying heritage steam services alongside a programme of music, Welsh language announcements and a special Welsh-themed menu in the Station Café.

Daffodils and flags added to the atmosphere as the railway proudly marked Wales’ national day.

The undisputed stars of the show were the award-winning Llangollen Silver Band, who performed on Platform 1 at Llangollen before travelling on board to Corwen and continuing their performance there. Their music provided a stirring soundtrack to the day’s celebrations and was warmly received by passengers and visitors alike.

In a moment that delighted many, Wayne Ronneback, Corwen Station Master, stepped forward to conduct the band, embracing the spirit of the occasion and drawing enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

A key part of the day’s celebrations was the commitment to the Welsh language.

Volunteer Joel Whittaker, a member of the Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir, alongside his partner Bethan Wyn Hughes, ensured that announcements across the railway were delivered confidently in Welsh, reinforcing the railway’s pride in its cultural heritage.

Joel Whittaker, a local Paramedic said, “It was a real privilege to help mark St David’s Day on the railway. This line runs through the heart of North Wales, and celebrating our language and culture is incredibly important. Hearing Welsh spoken across our stations and trains, alongside the music and the steam, created something truly special.”

The railway says celebrating St David’s Day is about more than just running trains – it is about honouring its location, heritage and community.

Bethan Wyn Hughes added, “We are immensely proud of our Welsh roots. St David’s Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate not just our history, but our place within the community today. The support from passengers, performers and volunteers made it a day to remember.”

Volunteers across the railway played their part in delivering the event, from those on the footplate and in the signal boxes to catering teams and station staff welcoming visitors along the line.

The success of the day comes as the railway begins its 2026 season, with further events planned in the coming weeks, including the highly anticipated Branch Line Gala from 10 to 12 April.

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway has thanked everyone who travelled, performed or volunteered, describing the day as a proud celebration of Wales, community and heritage.