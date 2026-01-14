Historic Welsh railway receives over £3 million grant

A historic north Wales railway has received a ‘transformative’ grant of over three million pounds.

This Heritage Treasures Day, The National Lottery Heritage Fund announced the landmark grant of £3,697,911 for Talyllyn Railway, which has been awarded to protect the railway’s industrial heritage and strengthen the volunteer movement that pioneered railway preservation.

Originally built in 1864 to serve Bryneglwys slate quarry and famously rescued by volunteers in 1951 as the world’s first preserved railway, Talyllyn is now part of the UNESCO Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site.

Situated in Gwynedd between Machynlleth and Dolgellau, the railway stretches 12 km from Tywyn Wharf to Nant Gwernol near Abergynolwyn.

The project includes major engineering upgrades, with expanded workshop spaces and improved woodworking facilities to maintain historic rolling stock year-round.

Historic stations will be refurbished and reimagined as immersive visitor experiences and heritage hubs, creating engaging spaces that attract more visitors, celebrate local stories and attract visitors and strengthen community spirit.

New volunteer accommodation will create welcoming spaces to support a growing volunteer programme, while local engineering apprenticeships will help develop essential skills.

Sustainability is central to the plan, with solar panels, insulation and biodiversity initiatives reducing costs and environmental impact.

A new community hub will offer schools and local groups opportunities to explore heritage through bilingual interpretation and accessible facilities, helping to inspire learning, foster cultural understanding and create a welcoming space for everyone to connect with the local railway history.

Andrew White, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Wales, said: “We’re delighted to support Talyllyn Railway, a much-loved heritage attraction that holds a special place in the story of Wales.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this funding will help preserve its unique history and ensure future generations can continue to enjoy and learn from this remarkable site.”

David Ventry, Talyllyn Railway Company Chairman, said: “Obviously, we are overjoyed at this news. I am particularly delighted for the team who worked so hard to put this bid together, especially our development manager, Nick Broster, that their dedicated work has now reaped its reward.

“The bid faced many challenges, not least the huge rise in construction costs that has taken place over the past few years and we are very grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for backing this project through all the changes that have had to be made.

“The tremendous response to our 75 Appeal, currently standing at well over £500,000 in donations and pledges, has also been key to this successful outcome.”

Liz Porrett, the Railway’s General Manager (Operations) also commented: “This is tremendous news and we would like to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund for recognising the need for this project.

“The team would also like to say thank you for the fantastic support from our members, visitors and all those who have donated to our Appeal, or supported the project in any way.

“We are now looking forward to our 75th Anniversary celebrations as the World’s First Preserved Railway with real optimism that the Railway will have the facilities it needs for the next 75 years.”

With this support, Talyllyn will continue to strengthen local communities, create new opportunities for learning and volunteering, whilst remaining a cherished part of Wales’ rich heritage.

#Heritage Treasures Day is an annual UK-wide social media day which spotlights the diverse range of heritage projects across the UK that have been saved thanks to funding from National Lottery players. You can find out more about it here.