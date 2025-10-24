History fortnight set to bring Cardiff’s story to life

City of Arcades 2025 continues its 70-day celebration with History Fortnight (17 October – 1 November) – shining a spotlight on Cardiff’s past, present and future through an immersive Time Traveller’s Arcade Trail.

History Fortnight is the fourth themed chapter in the 2025 City of Arcades campaign, which celebrates 70 years of Cardiff as Wales’s capital city.

Now in its eighth year, City of Arcades is delivered by FOR Cardiff, the Business Improvement District (BID) for the city centre, and spotlights the unique mix of independent and national businesses across Cardiff’s Victorian and Edwardian arcades and St David’s Dewi Sant.

During the second week of History Fortnight (26 – 31 October), each of Cardiff’s arcades will be transformed to reflect a different decade of the city’s history, with a special one-day live event being held on Wednesday 29 October.

Free event

Bursting with themed décor, live performers, and even a ‘Time Traveller’ mascot to guide the way, the free event will invite families to rediscover Cardiff’s vibrant history in the heart of the city centre.

The Trail kicks off in Wyndham Arcade where participants will pick-up their Time Traveller’s Ticket and set off on a journey through the arcades using a specially designed map. Along the route, hanging installations, vivid window vinyls, and themed props will bring each decade to life, encouraging visitors to complete the full trail, collect stamps in each arcade and be in with a chance to win an exciting prize.

Finishing their expedition in Castle Arcade participants can present their fully stamped ticket to receive a Time Traveller’s certificate and be entered into a prize draw to win a £200 FOR Cardiff gift card.

Each arcade will tell a different chapter of Cardiff’s history

1950s | Dominions Arcade – Cardiff Becomes a Capital City: Head to 1955, when Cardiff was officially declared the capital of Wales. Expect mid-century displays, nostalgic soundtracks, and shopfronts styled with pastel tones and vintage touches.

1960s | High Street Arcade – The Birth of Doctor Who: Step into the swinging ‘60’s and celebrate the origins of time-travelling legend the Doctor, and the series’ lasting connection to Cardiff.

1970s | Royal Arcade – LGBTQ+ Rights Movement: Colour, courage and community take centre stage as Royal Arcade honours the rise of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The Queer Emporium and neighbouring independents will showcase pride-inspired displays and retro style.

1980s | St David’s Dewi Sant – The Rise of Retail: Rewind to the decade that shaped Cardiff’s shopping landscape and celebrate the evolution of St David’s, with themed dressing in front of the former Debenhams space and nods to ‘80s pop culture.

1990s | Morgan Arcade – Cardiff City of Music: Celebrate Cardiff’s music heritage with grunge, Britpop and indie influences. Expect nods to the city’s legendary record stores and artists from Catatonia to Super Furry Animals.

2000s | Wyndham Arcade – Millennium Stadium Opens: Relive the moment the stadium transformed Cardiff’s skyline and its role in sports and live music. Window displays will capture the Y2K spirit, celebrating rugby, football and blockbuster concerts.

2010s | Duke Street Arcade – Cardiff City of Sport: A tribute to Cardiff’s decade of sporting triumphs – from grassroots clubs to global competitions. Displays will celebrate local athletes, teams and community fitness culture.

Now & Future | Castle Arcade – Sustainability & Independents: Looking ahead, Castle Arcade focuses on the businesses shaping Cardiff’s next chapter. Expect sustainable products, green thinking, and the creativity of the city’s independent retailers.

Additional highlights for Wednesday 29th October include:

· From 10am to 4pm, eleven students from the University of South Wales Drama Department will perform in costume across the arcades, entertaining visitors as part of a special coursework module inspired by the Time Traveller’s Trail.

· At 11am in Dominions Arcade, visitors can enjoy a deep dive into Cardiff’s history as a Capital City, exploring the moment Cardiff was officially declared the nation’s capital in 1955.

· Throughout the day, visitors can sign the “Declaration of Independents” at Dominions Arcade, celebrating Cardiff’s thriving independent businesses.

· At 1pm, a local choir will perform classic anthems in Wyndham Arcade, bringing music and atmosphere to the heart of the city.

· High Street Arcade will host a TARDIS, honouring Cardiff’s connection to the world-famous Time Lord, the Doctor.

· St David’s Dewi Sant will celebrate in true ‘80s style – inviting trail participants to raid the props box, strike a pose, and show off their best retro outfits opposite the Information Desk.

FOR Cardiff Executive Director Carolyn Brownell said: “History Fortnight and the Time Traveller’s Arcade Trail will celebrate the moments that have shaped our city into the vibrant capital it is today.

“We can’t wait to see families get involved with this free opportunity to connect with the past and present, and to celebrate the businesses that keep making Cardiff a vibrant and exciting place to be.”

FOR Cardiff is also partnering with Cardiff Bus to promote the Family Ticket alongside the City of Arcades Time Traveller’s Trail, making it easier for families to explore the arcades and enjoy a day out in the city centre. Plan your visit here and learn more about the Family Ticket here.

Still to come in City of Arcades 2025 is Health & Beauty Fortnight (1 – 14 November). For more information about the campaign and upcoming offers and events, visit: www.thecityofarcades.com.