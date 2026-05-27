History of Wales brought to life with virtual escape room and new interactive digital resources

Nation Cymru staff

The National Library of Wales has launched an innovative method of learning about the history of Wales with a brand new virtual escape room and interactive digital resources.

These new resources, which are available on the Library’s website, look at the history of the drowning of the Tryweryn Valley. Designed to align with the Curriculum for Wales, they offer a dynamic way to reinforce historical knowledge while developing language skills.

Owain Dafydd, Education and Skills Manager at the National Library of Wales said: “It feels very timely during the National Year of Reading to release these new resources that will support language development and literacy skills, as well as sharing the story of one of the most significant events of the 1960s in Wales.

“It demonstrates perfectly how the Library’s collections can be used to learn in a creative way and contributes to the aims of the Library’s Engagement Strategy – Your Library – to engage with all schools in Wales.”

The first resource, aimed at 7-11 year olds, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Library and relevant collections in the form of a quiz. While the second, for 13-15 year olds, offers a virtual escape room experience, where pupils are asked to solve a series of clues.

Funded by Adnodd, the virtual escape room was developed in collaboration with Jengyd, who specialise in creating Welsh language escape rooms and who have secondary school teachers on their team – a key combination for producing a resource that would be both educational and entertaining.

A number of relevant items from the Library’s collections – from photographs and artworks to documents and newspaper reports – are included in the resources, as well as creative pieces by Caryl Lewis and Samantha Wynne-Rhydderch.

Samantha Wynne-Rhydderch said: “I’m delighted that my poem, which examines, in a strict syllable count, the experience of being made homeless, is being used as a literacy resource.

“I would never have dreamt this 20 years ago when I wrote 71,200 Megalitres about this unforgettable part of our history. I am very grateful to the National Library for their time and energy in making this happen.”

Positive feedback from learners and teachers is proof that schools across Wales will find the virtual escape room and the new interactive digital resources extremely useful.

Adam Lewis, Teacher at Ysgol Plascrug said: “From a teacher’s point of view, the resources expand and enrich the children’s learning, bringing the subjects to life. It offers valuable access to schools, bringing the Library’s collections directly to all schools.”