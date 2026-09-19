Hit BBC period drama filmed in Wales returning for Christmas special

Nation.Cymru Staff

A hit BBC period drama filmed in Wales is returning for a three-part Christmas special after becoming one of the broadcaster’s biggest recent successes.

The Other Bennet Sister, based on Janice Hadlow’s acclaimed novel, will return to continue the story of Mary Bennet following the events of the first series.

The drama follows the often-overlooked middle Bennet sister from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice as she navigates the pressures of Regency England, where marriage is both an aspiration and a necessity.

The series was the biggest new drama across all UK platforms and streaming services since March 2025, attracting 6.5 million viewers during its first 28 days.

Its audience has continued to grow, with the opening episode now watched by 8.4 million people, including 7.3 million within 28 days.

The series has also generated 250 million views across the BBC’s TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Now, the Other Bennet Sister’s three new Christmas instalments, which recently wrapped production in Wales, will continue the story of Mary Bennet, played by Ella Bruccoleri, who has agreed to wed Tom Hayward, played by Dónal Finn.

But with marriage comes a new identity and the question remains: who will Mary become as Mrs Hayward?

Also returning are

Ruth Jones as Mrs Bennet,

Tanya Reynolds as Caroline Bingley,

Laurie Davidson as Mr Ryder,

Varada Sethu as Ann Baxter,

Poppy Gilbert as Lizzie Darcy,

Maddie Close as Jane Bingley,

Grace Hogg-Robinson as Lydia Wickham,

Molly Wright as Kitty Buncock,

Anna Fenton-Garvey as Charlotte Collins.

Nerys Amber-Stocks will also join the cast as Mary’s housemaid Lucy.

Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell, who wrote nine of the 10 episodes of the series, has written all three additional episodes based on storylines by author Janice Hadlow, with Asim Abbasi returning to direct.

Also produced by Bad Wolf, the three-part special will air exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. In the US and Canada, it will be available exclusively on BritBox.

Bad Wolf is supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Sony Pictures Television distribute The Other Bennet Sister internationally.

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