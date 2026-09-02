Hit BBC series The Other Bennet Sister wraps filming Christmas special in Wales

Amelia Jones

Filming has officially wrapped in Wales on the BBC’s highly anticipated Christmas special of The Other Bennet Sister.

The series, which premiered in March 2026, made striking use of the Welsh landscape, with locations across south Wales and beyond standing in for the fictional world of the story.

Among the Welsh locations featured were Dyffryn House and Gardens in the Vale of Glamorgan, where the Pompeian Garden provided the setting for a poetry reading scene. St Fagans National Museum of History and Llancaiach Fawr Manor in Caerphilly were also used during filming, with the latter doubling as the interior of an inn.

Penpont House near Brecon stood in for Meryton Village, while the Brecon Beacons provided the setting for scenes depicting Lake Windermere. Boat scenes were filmed on a private lake in the area, while the Black Mountains were transformed on screen to represent Scafell Pike.

Leading actress Ella Bruccoleri told Country and Town House that she loved filming in Wales.

She said: “I can’t speak highly enough about it; it was like a revelation for me,” she added. “I’d only been there once, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the most beautiful country in the world!’ I was blown away by it.

“Some of our locations had to stand in for the Lake District so we did a lot of filming in the Brecon Beacons and on all these beautiful lakes. It was quite breathtaking. There were days when Dónal [Finn] and I just had to row on a lake all day while they captured shots of us in the sun; it was incredible.”

The Welsh locations have also been explored by actress and comedian Kimberly Nixon in her programme Cymru on Camera, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the settings used to recreate the world of the Bennet family.

The series has been celebrated in Wales in another way, with a special costume exhibition at Dyffryn Gardens showcasing costumes from the production and giving fans the chance to see the craftsmanship behind the hit show up close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edoardo Ferretti (@edoferretti)

Now, filming has wrapped in south Wales for the Christmas special, with TV producer Edoardo Ferretti celebrating another production wrap on social media.

In an Instagram post, he said: “And yet another wrap! Every time emotional, every time proud. This one is going to be so special!”

The three new episodes will follow Mary Bennet as she embarks on the next chapter of her life after deciding to become a writer. The story will explore her experiences in London and at Longbourn, as she begins to share her experiences with other women.

The programme was one of the BBC’s biggest dramas of 2026, attracting 7.3 million viewers across all platforms in its first 28 days.

The series has also earned two National Television Award nominations, including Best Drama Performance for Ella Bruccoleri and Best New Drama.

You can catch up on the series on BBC iPlayer here.

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