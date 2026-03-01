Hit-makers Lafant tease debut album with introspective new single

Jules Millward

Three-piece rock band Lafant have released their new single ‘O! Mor Las’ (Oh so blue) on community owned label Fflach Cymunedol, teasing a more mature sound for their forthcoming album.

This song is direct. From its opening line “teimlo’n las” (“feeling blue”), elongated like a self-hating scream, its lyrical content suggests young men introspectively questioning their choices, wondering where they belong as they grow away from their teenage years.

Musically, it nods to Britpop favourites The La’s and The Bluetones as well as the band’s idols Big Leaves, but delivered with edge and aggression.

By the final build up and fade out over Smiths-esque twang, the listener will know they’ve been hit by something substantial.

The band’s charismatic lead singer wrote the song as a letter from his younger self to himself now: “It’s a song about seeing yourself as an adult; all the stupid shit you’ve done, all the bad choices, the bad things you do to your body and mind, and asking is this who you thought you’d be?”

A music video has also been released to accompany the video.

Awarded through Aberystwyth University’s Music Video Innovation Fund, the video has been inspired by the expressionist period in cinema of the 1920s and has been directed by Nico Dafydd in collaboration with the animator Lleucu Elisa, who recently created a video for the band Dewin and a film recording the history of Fflach’s resurrection. The video is premiering now on Am.

‘Segurdod’ (idleness) is the young Pembrokeshire-based band’s debut album which follows the release of their EP ‘Y Fodrwy’ and double single ‘Eira Gwyn/Borthroc’ in 2025.

O! Mor Las’s directness and honesty, coupled with a deepening sound, hints at an album full of new ideas whilst songwriter Mefin Hughes continues to churn hook after hook amongst the whirling guitars and frenetic drums.

‘Segurdod’ will be released March on Fflach Cymunedol.

Follow Lafant on Instagram and stream O! Mor Las on all streaming platforms.