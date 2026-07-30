Hit show featuring songs that soundtracked our schooldays coming to Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Viral sensation and Britain’s favourite school teacher James B Partridge is heading back on the road in 2026 and, following extraordinary demand, he’s added even more dates to the Primary School Bangers Tour with several shows around Wales.

With autumns and special festive shows recently announced, demand for one of the UK’s most joy-filled live experiences shows no sign of slowing. Newly added dates come in direct response to overwhelming appetite from audiences nationwide, giving even more fans the chance to be part of the phenomenon.

The Primary School Bangers Tour has become a nationwide celebration of the songs that soundtracked our school days, the ones sung in assembly halls up and down the country. From mass singalongs to heart-on-sleeve nostalgia, the show taps into a shared experience that unites generations, all delivered with James’s warmth, humour and unmistakable feel-good energy.

The tour first visits theatres and concert halls across the UK including shows in Newport, Monmouth and Cardiff in the coming months, marking James’s most ambitious live production to date. Audiences can expect uplifting assembly classics, full-voiced communal singing and the pure joy of rediscovering songs everyone thought they’d forgotten (but somehow still know every word to).

Fresh from the hugely successful Big Christmas Assembly Tour, which saw the majority of venues sell out across the UK, James’s momentum continues to build, he will return for more festive shows this December.

What began as a handful of playful performances for his pupils has grown into a genuine national phenomenon. From viral social media fame to a field-closing Glastonbury set (featured on BBC festival highlights), James has become the UK’s most beloved musical nostalgia act, all while continuing to teach primary school children during the week.

With appearances on Chris Evans’ Virgin Radio Breakfast Show, BBC Radio 2, The One Show and Songs of Praise: The Big School Assembly Singalong, James has shown that his unique blend of humour, heart and harmony resonates with audiences of every generation. This isn’t just a tour, it’s a collective singalong, decades in the making.

Primary School Bangers 2026 Tour Dates

AUTUMN SHOWS

11-Sep-26 Newport Riverfront Theatre

12-Sep-26 St Albans Albans Arena

13-Sep-26 Poole Lighthouse

15-Sep-26 Basingstoke Anvil Arts

16-Sep-26 Blackburn King Georges Hall

17-Sep-26 Loughborough Town Hall

19-Sep-26 Darlington Hippodrome

20-Sep-26 Dunstable Grove Theatre

21-Sep-26 Leeds City Varieties

22-Sep-26 Doncaster Cast

2-Oct-26 Monmouth The Blake Theatre

3-Oct-26 Chesterfield Winding Wheel

4-Oct-26 Potters Bar Wyllyotts Theatre & Cinema

24-Oct-26 Isle of Man Gaiety Theatre

THE BIG CHRISTMAS ASSEMBLY

25-Nov-26 Ipswich Corn Exchange

26-Nov-26 Saffron Walden Saffron Hall

27-Nov-26 Norwich The Halls

29-Nov-26 Sheffield City Hall

30-Nov-26 Warrington Parr Hall

1-Dec-26 Middlesbrough Town Hall

2-Dec-26 Leicester De Montfort Hall

4-Dec-26 Weymouth Pavilion

5-Dec-26 Salisbury City Hall

6-Dec-26 Brighton Theatre Royal

8-Dec-26 Cardiff Depot

9-Dec-26 Guildford G Live

10-Dec-26 Oxford New Theatre

12-Dec-26 Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

13-Dec-26 Cambridge Corn Exchange

15-Dec-26 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

16-Dec-26 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

17-Dec-26 Bath Forum

20-Dec-26 London Troxy

21-Dec-26 Lincoln The Engine Shed

22-Dec-26 Huddersfield Town Hall

23-Dec-26 Hull City Hall

Tickets on sale via jamesbpartridge.com

Facebook: @JamesBPartridgeOfficial / Instagram/ TikTok: @jamesbpartridge Twitter (X): @jbpartridge

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