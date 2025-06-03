Hit TV show Death Valley breaks records for the BBC

Murder mystery series Death Valley has received rave reviews and also record viewing figures.

The hit show which is filmed in Wales stars BAFTA-winner Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth as an unlikely crime-fighting duo.

It has proven to be such a ratings success for the BBC it has broken a five year record.

The six-part series debuted its first episode on BBC One on Sunday 25 May and drew in an audience of 2.9 million, making it the largest overnights audience for a new BBC scripted comedy in five years, beating a record set by David Mitchell’s Ludwig.

The first episode also ranked number one in its slot among terrestrial channels.

Described as a show with “hallmarks of a classic” it stars Spall as John Chapel, a retired actor and star of hit fictional detective series Caesar who teams with Gwyneth Keyworth’s DS Janie Mallowan to investigate a mysterious murder.

“Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, John and Janie are an odd, yet hilarious duo with opposing instincts,” reads the show’s official synopsis.

“Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations.

“When John and Janie are not arguing about a case, they’re inevitably up in each other’s personal business.

“Despite their differences, they soon realise they are the closest thing each other has to a best friend, and unwittingly help one another move on from the past.”

Other cast members include Gavin & Stacey’s Steffan Rhodri, Baby Reindeer’s Alexandria Riley, One Day’s Remy Beasley, and Ghosts stars Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Jim Howick.

Death Valley has received rave reactions from viewers, with one describing it as “the best thing on TV” under the comments an official BBC Instagram post.

“Just binge watched it all, brilliant series, hoping to see more!!” commented another, while a third wrote: “Great comedy… you have to understand the Welsh people to know this is great!!!”

Death Valley airs on weekly on Sundays on BBC One. The whole boxset is also available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

