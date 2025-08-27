Hit TV show Death Valley returns for a second series

Filming begins this week in Wales on a second series of Death Valley starring Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth.

The unlikely crime solving duo make a welcome return as retired actor John Chapel and disarming Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan, alongside regular cast Alexandria Riley (Helen Baxter), Steffan Rhodri (DCI Barry Clarke), Melanie Walters (Yvonne Mallowan) and Rithvik Andugula (DC Evan Chaudhry).

Set in Wales, the first series of Death Valley charmed audiences, with its launch achieving the largest UK overnights audience for a new scripted show in five years. The series averaged a strong 4.6 million average across 28-days. On BBC One Wales, it was the biggest comedy so far this year, averaging 400,000 viewers. On BritBox North America it was the second most watched show of the year so far, in the first 30 days on the service.

Delighted

Timothy Spall says: “I’m delighted that the show has been received so well, and audiences have embraced the warm and eccentric nature of John and Janie’s partnership. I’m really looking forward to revisiting this unlikely duo with the brilliant Gwyneth Keyworth as they take on more crime solving escapades in Wales.”

Gwyneth Keyworth says: “I’m so chuffed Janie and John get to bicker their way through some more deadly crime scenes. Thank you so much to everyone who watched and supported the show! I can’t wait to be back ‘corpsing’ with Timothy and the gang for series two!”

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning, says: “The trouble with recommissioning Death Valley is it means the crime rate in Wales is about to skyrocket again. But if that’s the price we pay for more brilliant performances from Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth, and more scripts from Paul Doolan, then so be it. Delighted to bring the team back for more murder and mischief.”

Excited

Paul Doolan, Creator/Writer and Exec Producer, says: “I’ve been delighted with the reaction to Death Valley and can’t wait to bring more John, Janie and Alan the cat to screens. I’m very excited for viewers to see where the next series takes them as we pit them against an array of cunning murderers and, more often than not, against each other.”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales says: “Death Valley has such a distinctive look, tone and feel about it – all of which audiences have completely fallen in love with. The numbers in Wales have been huge! It’s lovely to see our neck of the woods providing both the bucolic backdrop and a cast of amazing characters who have the UK sitting on the edge of their seats week in week out. Amazing work from the very brightest and best.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios Comedy, says: “While we would never usually encourage murder, in the case of Death Valley we’re honoured to make an exception. The first series was a record-breaking hit with audiences and Paul’s scripts for series two are even better. We can’t wait to get going.”

Guest artists and transmission details will be announced at a later date.

What the papers said about Death Valley

The Guardian – “Timothy Spall’s quality new detective drama is a cosy, witty joy”

Sunday Mirror – “Gwyneth Keyworth and Timothy Spall portray sleuths in this offbeat crime drama and embody chaotic perfection as Janie and John”

Daily Mail Weekend – “Death Valley is guilty of becoming a hit”

Sunday Times – “Finally, I’ve found a crime drama to enjoy with my poached egg and cuppa, it even has jokes” Rod Liddle

Digital Spy – “You won’t want to miss Timothy Spall’s Wales-set BBC ‘oddball detective’ series with ‘hallmarks’ of a classic”

Heat – “Looks like a hit to us”

