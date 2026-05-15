Hit Welsh comedy Mammoth to return for third series

Nation.Cymru staff

Mammoth, the hit Welsh comedy about a PE teacher from the 70s who gets a second chance at life, will return for a third series on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC One Wales.

Made by BBC Studios Comedy, it stars Mike Bubbins (Tourist Trap, Death Valley) as Tony Mammoth, a PE teacher believed to have perished in an avalanche during a school trip in 1979, who attempts to rebuild his life after miraculously returning from the dead when his body is discovered frozen in time.

The new five-part series, set and filmed in and around Cardiff, sees Mammoth continuing to try to acclimatise to the modern world, but due to his thin skin and inability to keep his thoughts to himself, he often puts his big retro shoes in it, on all fronts.

Returning for series three are Sian Gibson (Car Share, The Power of Parker) as his daughter Mel, Joel Davison, as Mel’s son Theo, and Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) as Mammoth’s long-suffering best friend Roger.

Mike Bubbins says: “I can’t wait for people to see the next adventures in the life of Tony Mammoth. He’s back funnier, bolder, and dafter than ever. When I first came up with the idea, I didn’t dream that in a few years it would be back for a third series.

“It’s once again been a lot of hard work for me, Paul Doolan and Luke Mason, although when the three of us spend our days in a room together laughing, I’m reminded that it’s not exactly the same sort of hard work that my grandad did toiling away as coal miner for 50 years. Although, in fairness, we have both never won a BAFTA. So make sure you watch the new series, and don’t forget…Mammoth is the word!”

Luke Mason, producer and co-writer, says: “It’s a pleasure working on another series of Mammoth and this series promises to be the boldest and silliest one yet.”

Josh Cole, CCO of BBC Studios Fiction & Comedy, says: “We’re delighted to be delving deeper into Mammoth without leaning too far into the traumatic decades he spent frozen alive in the ice. We’re so proud of this show: a big, bold, laugh out loud creation from a unique voice.”

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy says: “Mike Bubbins and the team have made something that feels completely its own. Warm, daft, joyful and full of heart. Audiences have really taken Tony Mammoth and his ridiculous misadventures to their hearts too, and we’re very proud to keep backing such brilliant original comedy from Wales.”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning, BBC Wales, says: “We knew Mammoth was a winner when we commissioned the pilot episode several years ago. It’s been terrific to watch the character develop over time – even though the line where Mike Bubbins stops and Tony Mammoth starts has become ever harder to distinguish! Comedy in Wales is in rude health and this series exemplifies the distinctive worlds being brought to life by the sector here – it’s hilarious.”

Mammoth is a BBC Studios Comedy production for BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC One Wales, created by and starring Mike Bubbins and co-written with Paul Doolan and Luke Mason. It was commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy and Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning, BBC Wales. The producer is Luke Mason and the executive producers are Josh Cole and Steven Canny. The BBC commissioning editors are Seb Barwell and Paul Forde. BBC Studios is handling global sales.

Filming will start in Wales this year and further casting will be announced in due course.

Watch Mammoth on BBC iPlayer