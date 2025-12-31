Hit Welsh heist drama to return to screens in the new year

S4C will kick off the new year with a bang as the second series of the hit heist drama Dal y Mellt returns to the screen.

The first series reached a significant milestone when it became the first ever Welsh language drama to be shown on the streaming service Netflix, introducing the series under the English title Rough Cut to an international audience.

The second series, which will be released on 4 January, is based on the novel ‘Dal Arni’ by Iwan ‘Iwcs’ Roberts, a sequel to his novel ‘Dal y Mellt’. Once again, we follow the exploits of Carbo, Antonia, and Mici as they are drawn back into a high-stakes world of crime, betrayal, and double-crossing that stretches from Cardiff’s docks to London’s underworld. A dangerous new rival syndicate emerges, forcing old allies to question their loyalties and raising the stakes higher than ever.

Joining the cast this time is Matthew Gravelle (Y Golau: Dŵr, Broadchurch, Un Bore Mercher), who plays the character ‘Blew’.

According to Matthew, Blew is a character who “lives by his wits – if he sees an opportunity, he takes it, even though he seems a bit dopey and not particularly switched on.”

“He’s different from the kind of characters I’ve played before – he’s a lot more shady; you’re never quite sure where you stand with him – whether he’s on your side or looking to take advantage of you. I thought that was really interesting,” he added.

Among the cast returning for the second series are Gwion Morris Jones (Doctor Who, Masters of the Air) as Carbo and Mark Lewis-Jones (Y Golau: Dŵr, Hostage) as Mici. Dyfan Roberts also returns as Gronw, along with Lois Meleri Jones as Antonia, Owen Arwyn as Dafydd Aldo, Siw Hughes as Meri Jên, Ali Yassine as Cidw, Rhys ap Trefor as Jiffy, and Siwan Morris as Julia.

Matthew has enjoyed working on a series where the script is based on a novel: “You knew from the outset the characters were going to work. You didn’t have to graft to make them work, so that was lovely.”

The first series of Dal y Mellt was broadcast in October 2022 before being acquired by Netflix in April 2023, making history as the first Welsh-language drama on the streaming service. The second series has already been bought by Spain and Australia, with other countries also in discussions to acquire it.

“It’s very different to other things on TV,” says Matthew. “There aren’t many heist dramas around. There’s humour in it, and I think anyone will enjoy it, but there’s something quite uniquely Welsh about it.”

The first series of Dal y Mellt is currently available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

A box set of the second series will be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from 4 January.