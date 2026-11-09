Hit West End comedy heading to Wales on first UK tour

Nation.Cymru Staff

An award-winning West End comedy from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong is coming to Wales next summer as part of its first UK tour, following two sold-out runs in London.

The Comedy About Spies, winner of the 2026 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play and nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play, will show at Wales Millennium Centre from 20 to 24 July 2027.

When a rogue British agent steals plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies descend on London’s Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file.

Enter a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for an exciting spy movie role, and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, in a mission that spirals hilariously out of control.

The Comedy About Spies comes after British theatre company Mischief’s hugely successful ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’, which won both an Olivier and Tony Award, and has since become the London’s Duchess Theatre’s 4th longest running play.

Written by the group’s original members Henry Lewis and Henry Shields, and directed by Matt DiCarlo, The Comedy About Spies first opened at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End in April 2025, before returning for an eight-week run at the Adelphi Theatre.

Henry Lewis said: “We are so excited for THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES to head out on tour and entertain audiences up and down the UK. We’re always looking to add new venues, so if you have a large front room please do get in touch.”

The production’s creative team includes set designer David Farley, costume designer Deborah Andrews, movement director Shelley Maxwell, lighting designer Johanna Town, and sound designer and composer Jon Fiber of Jollygoodtunes.

Casting is by Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane of Jenkins McShane Casting CDG, with the full cast expected to be announced soon.

The show is presented by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence in association with Jo Danvers, and Jonathan Sayer serving as executive producer.

Tickets are available now from the Wales Millennium Centre’s site here.