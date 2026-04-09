Hollywood actor recreates iconic movie moment in Cardiff city centre

Amelia Jones

Late-night visitors in Cardiff were treated to an unexpected Hollywood moment when a Welsh actor was filmed outside a McDonald’s in the city centre reciting a famous line from his film.

The actor was Luke Evans, the internationally known star who played the flamboyant villain Gaston in Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. The short video shows Evans standing outside the restaurant at night, casually delivering one of the character’s memorable lines, bringing a touch of theatrical drama to an otherwise ordinary city-centre setting.

The clip was filmed in Cardiff, a place familiar to many Welsh fans who recognised the location in the background of the video. Evans, who is originally from Aberbargoed in Caerphilly County Borough, has become one of Wales’ most recognisable Hollywood exports.

Known for roles in major productions including The Hobbit trilogy and the Fast & Furious franchise, Evans has built an international career across film, television and music. Despite his global success, the actor has often spoken about his pride in his Welsh roots and his connection to the communities where he grew up.

The short video shows Evans standing outside the restaurant at night with his arm around two young women, creating a light-hearted moment that quickly caught attention online.

In the clip, Evans asks the pair what line he needs to say before launching into the well-known phrase from the film. The three then join in together, chorusing “Woah, slow down, Maurice,” referencing a memorable scene from the Disney movie.

The two fans respond with: “Thank you. You’ve made our dream come true.”

The spontaneous exchange adds a playful touch, with Evans clearly enjoying the interaction as he recreates the line from one of his most recognisable roles.

Seeing the actor casually recreate a Disney moment in such an everyday setting amused many viewers, particularly given the contrast between the dramatic film dialogue and the late-night fast-food backdrop.

For many, the moment highlights the actor’s enduring connection to Wales. Despite his global success, Evans’ appearance in Cardiff shows he remains closely tied to the place where his journey began.