Hollywood legend Michael Douglas comes to Welsh city for one-night only performance

Amelia Jones

Hollywood star Michael Douglas has announced he will be bringing his one-night-only show to Wales, where he will share an intimate and unfiltered look at his extraordinary life and career.

In the show, Douglas will share incredible behind-the-scenes stories featuring a Who’s Who of Hollywood, many of which have never been told before. He will also offer an unflinchingly honest account of his wild and troubled life, with plenty of outrageously funny stories along the way.

The show will take place at Swansea Building Society Arena on 26 October. It comes as Michael prepares to release his highly anticipated memoir, One Helluva Ride, which is due to be published in early October 2026.

The memoir promises to take readers behind the scenes of Douglas’s extraordinary life, from his decades-long career as one of Hollywood’s most recognisable stars to the personal highs and lows he has experienced away from the spotlight.

His Swansea appearance will offer audiences the chance to hear some of those stories directly from the actor himself, as he reflects on the people, experiences and events that have shaped his life.

Joined by a special guest host, the 81-year-old star will recount the unfiltered story of his turbulent first marriage, his infidelity and affairs with some of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, as well as his serious struggles with alcohol, drugs and rehabilitation.

He will also speak candidly about the heartbreaking battle to save his son from addiction, which ultimately saw him spend years in prison, and his against-all-odds fight against stage 4 cancer.

Douglas, who has been married to Wednesday and Chicago star Catherine Zeta-Jones since 2000, is no stranger to south Wales. The Hollywood couple have made frequent visits to Swansea over the years, particularly the Mumbles area where Zeta-Jones grew up.

The couple’s connection to the area has also extended to their family, with their children, Carys and Dylan, spending summers in Swansea with their grandparents.

Tickets for the show will go on presale on Thursday, July 30 here.

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