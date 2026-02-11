Hollywood royalty brings world tour date to Wales

A Hollywood movie icon famed for his unforgettable roles from the 1980s until today is set to bring his music and storytelling tour to the Welsh capital this year.

Internationally acclaimed actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland announces his highly anticipated return to the stage with the Love Will Bring You Home Tour, which touches down at Cardiff’s celebrated Tramshed on Friday 22nd May 2026.

This marks Sutherland’s first full tour since 2024, following an extended period of filming on several major motion picture projects, and offers Welsh fans the chance to experience his powerful blend of Americana, storytelling and full-band energy, right in the heart of the capital city that has embraced his evolution from award-winning actor to respected touring musician.

The tour will also support the forthcoming release of Sutherland’s fourth studio album, Grey, expected this spring.

While a confirmed release date is yet to be announced, fans can anticipate hearing new material alongside favourites from across his catalogue.

Sutherland – also of 24, The Lost Boys, and Stand By Me fame – has released three studio albums to date — Down In A Hole (2016), Reckless & Me (2019) and Bloor Street (2022) — each expanding his reputation as a compelling voice in modern Americana.

Audiences can expect an evening filled out with personal reflections from Sutherland’s remarkable life and career, and the real-world experiences that shape the narratives of his songs.

His performances balance intimate acoustic moments with driving band arrangements, creating a dynamic, immersive atmosphere that resonates long after the final note.

Tramshed’s industrial character, intimate scale and reputation for high-impact production make it the perfect setting for Sutherland’s emotionally charged performance style.

Tickets are now on sale from Tixr, priced from £37.50 + booking fee.