Hollywood star Johnny Depp visits the birthplace of Dylan Thomas

When Johnny Depp and his band, rock supergroup The Hollywood Vampires, arrived in Swansea to play the city’s arena last night, he took time out ahead of the show to visit the birthplace of one of his heroes – Dylan Thomas.

The group featuring the Hollywood star, Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, formed in 2012 and were in Wales as part of a world tour.

However, there was one place Depp was keen to visit.

The Twitter account @dylanthomashome posted a pic of Depp outside the home of the legendary Welsh writer.

They wrote: “We were privileged to welcome Johnny Depp to the Dylan Thomas Birthplace

“It was a pleasure to show Johnny around the house where Dylan was born, and where he wrote the majority of his published work.”

“Johnny has been a huge Dylan Thomas fan since he was a young boy. He was first introduced to Dylan by his older brother, and his writing has played a significant part in his life ever since.”

The birthplace said the star was ‘dumbfounded’ to visit the home.

“The visit had an obvious and profound affect on Johnny. In his words he was ‘dumbfounded’ to be able to walk in Dylan’s footsteps, and see where it all began. He was warm and generous with his enthusiasm for the birthplace and for Dylan.

The Dylan Thomas house receives no public funding, and is run as a labour of love by the Haden family and a handful of loyal volunteers.

“It was wonderful to hear Johnny’s words of support and encouragement for the birthplace, and everything we do to help tell Dylan’s story,” they added.

Find out more about the Dylan Thomas Birthplace HERE

