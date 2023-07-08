Watch: Exclusive interview with Johnny Depp at the birthplace of Dylan Thomas

Johnny Depp was in Swansea on Friday for a gig at the city’s arena with his band The Hollywood Vampires.

However, there was one location that was a must see for the Pirates of Caribbean star.

As an avid fan of Dylan Thomas he was incredibly keen to visit the birthplace of one of his heroes.

It appears the visit had been on the cards for sometime and had a profound effect on the actor, who said he was ‘dumbfounded’ by the visit.

“We had word some weeks ago that Depp might want to visit,” said Alun Gibbard, author and guide at the Dylan Thomas Birthplace. “He was in Swansea with his band Hollywood Vampires for a gig last night. The reason for the request is that he is an avid Dylan fan. As this week arrived, we were on stand-by for a Thursday afternoon visit. That didn’t happen. Then it was a ‘might be possible Friday. We got the call at 3pm to say that he was on his way.”

Alun said that the star was thrilled to be shown around and truly humbled to be there.

“He was so amenable and warm on the way he interacted with us, and so appreciative of being able to see the house,” said the Dylan Thomas expert. “His knowledge of Dylan was obvious, as was his knowledge of other authors he referenced in conversations as we walked through the house. He mentioned Irishman Brendan Behan, for example, in addition to the ones in the video.”

The actor and rock star was keen to know everything about the home.

“He was really interested to know the story of the house, and Geoff Haden who took over the house in 2005, and spent three years restoring it, shared that process – basically telling the story of how a run down house was turned into a house of the 1914 -1937 period, the years the Thomas’ lived there. Dylan was born there in 1914, a few weeks after his parents and his sister moved in. He lived there for 23 years and two thirds of what he published can be traced back to that house.”

Depp was also keen to promote the Birthplace and quietly made a donation towards the upkeep of the house.

“He was very supportive, giving a donation in the box without any of us noticing,” said Alun. “He was surprised that the house received no funding from the local authority or any other body and said that he would see what he could do to help.

“He has followed The Birthplace on Instagram since and that has led to a huge response from all round the world on the Birthplace social media. He’s started the ball rolling to promote the Birthplace and Wales.”

