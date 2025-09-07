Homegrown jazz star Gwilym Simcock to make emotional return to his roots at Welsh festival

An internationally renowned pianist who grew up near Caernarfon is set to make an emotional return to his roots this autumn – with a solo show at a top music festival.

Gwilym Simcock, who spent his early years in Pontllyfni, will take centre stage at the Wales International Piano Festival at Galeri Caernarfon from Thursday, October 16 to Monday, October 20.

The event, being organised once again by Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias (William Mathias Music Centre), has established itself as a highlight of the global cultural calendar.

The award-winning musician, celebrated for his effortless fusion of jazz and classical music, is set to deliver a rare and intimate solo performance that’s expected to be a major highlight of the festival

The concert on Saturday, October 18, is being sponsored by the Pendine Arts and Community Trust which was set up by Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, the arts loving owners of the Pendine Park care organisation.

‘Generational talent’

Mario said: “Gwilym is a generational talent and the audience is in for an extraordinary treat so we were delighted to be able to support this concert.

“From our perspective this totally fits in with our ethos. We recognise how important the arts are to our lives in all its forms.

“Music matters just as much to people who live and work in social care as it does to young and old in the wider society.”

Gwilym, 44, has cut back on touring since starting a family, making the concert even more of a must-see for music fans.

He said: “I only do a handful of solo concerts each year and I’ve cut back on touring now that I have a family so there will be a freshness to my playing.

“I’m looking forward to crafting a programme especially for this venue. It will include some of my own compositions as well as pieces from the Great American songbook and some classical music.

“I want to have an emotional experience when I listen to music and in this I will play the music I would like to listen to myself,” he said.

Prestige

He added solo concerts are particularly enjoyable because he is not constrained by other musicians.

“In a solo concert I can express myself and improvise.

“Improvisation is at the centre of jazz, but in a trio or quartet sometimes that’s maybe not possible,” he said.

Gwilym said his influences are wide ranging, from jazz legends including Keith Jarrett and Chick Corea to classical composers including Maurice Ravel and Béla Bartók.

Although principally a jazz pianist Gwilym has composed numerous works for larger classical ensembles creating a sound that is distinctive and very much his own. He is Professor of Jazz Piano at the Royal Academy of Music.

Gwilym’s talent as a musician was evident from an early age.

Aged eleven he attained the highest marks in exams on both piano and French horn.

He studied both instruments and composition at Chetham’s School of music, Manchester, and later studied jazz piano at The Royal

Academy of Music, London and graduated having won the “Principal’s Prize” for outstanding achievement.

Since then Gwilym has carved out a career as one of the most gifted pianists and imaginative composers in Europe.

He has performed with orchestras, choirs, big bands, dancers and toured with violin virtuoso Nigel Kennedy.

Gwilym was the first BBC New Generation Artist from a Jazz background, and his album “Good Days at Schloss Elmau” was shortlisted in 2011 at the prestigious Mercury Prize’.

World-leading

Iwan Llewelyn-Jones, the Wales International Piano Festival’s Artistic Director, said: “Gwilym Simcock stands as one of the most remarkable and versatile pianists of his generation, seamlessly blending the worlds of jazz and classical music with his expressive touch and inventive spirit.

“His concert promises to be a captivating evening of musical brilliance and is sure to be a memorable highlight for the audience.”

According to the Anglesey-born pianist, the festival also features a variety of concerts starting with a French Chamber Music Concert at Bangor University’s Powis Hall on Thursday 16 October.

Taking to the stage to perform will be soprano Erin Gwyn Rossington, cellist Rosie Biss and violinist Sara Trickey with Iwan Llewelyn-Jones himself on the piano.

“The concert will pay homage to four of France’s most distinguished composers, including Maurice Ravel, the composer of Bolero and Gabriel Fauré who wrote some of the best chamber music for piano ever written. “We will also feature a selection of songs by Cécile Chaminade and Lily Boulanger.”

The following evening, Friday, October 17 at Galeri Caernarfon the festival commission and education project, Madam Wen, will be performed.

Scripted and narrated by Manon Wyn Williams and music composed by Guto Pryderi Puw the project commemorates the novel Madam Wen (White Lady) written by William David Owen.

Iwan added: “Prior to the concert renowned artist Catrin Williams, together with CGWM percussion tutor Dewi Ellis Jones will visit Bodedern Primary School to run a series of art workshops where the children will create instruments and explore and choose sounds that resonate with the story.

Madam Wen was published in book form in 1925 but it had first appeared as a serial in the Welsh-language newspaper y Genedl Gymraeg (The Welsh Nation) in 1914.

The novel tells the story of a female heroine, not dissimilar to the character of Robin Hood.

The background is unclear but it’s said to be based on real life characters that lived on Anglesey in the late 19th century. Owen died two weeks after the novel was published.

The concert features Ysgol Gynradd Bodedern Vocal and Instrumental Group, Dewi Elis Jones on percussion, pianists Elain Rhys Jones and Angharad Wyn Jones and soprano Glesni Rhys Jones.

More details about the festival and how to buy tickets can be found online at www.pianofestival.co.uk