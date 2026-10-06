Hootenanny favourite to bring blues and boogie to Cardiff

Amelia Jones

The man behind one of Britain’s best-loved New Year’s Eve music traditions is bringing his legendary Rhythm & Blues Orchestra to Cardiff this December.

Jools Holland is set to bring his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra to Cardiff this December, with special guest Roachford joining him for what promises to be a spectacular night of live music.

The renowned musician and broadcaster will perform at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Sunday, 20 December 2026, bringing together an evening of blues, swing, boogie woogie and ska.

Holland is perhaps best known to television audiences as the host of the BBC’s much-loved Jools’ Annual Hootenanny, which has become a fixture of New Year’s Eve broadcasting. The programme, which began in 1994, has helped generations of viewers see in the New Year with an eclectic mix of established stars, emerging artists and Holland’s own Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

Over the years, the Hootenanny has welcomed an impressive list of performers, including Sir Tom Jones, RAYE , Paul Weller, Ronnie Spector, Paolo Nutini, Hozier and many more.

Away from television, Holland has enjoyed a long and varied career in music. He first rose to prominence as a member of Squeeze before developing his own musical identity and forming the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

The orchestra has since become a major part of his live performances, with its full line-up bringing together an array of talented musicians.

That musical tradition will be on display in Cardiff, where audiences can expect a set filled with the sounds that have become synonymous with Holland.

Blues, swing, boogie woogie and ska will all feature, alongside the energetic musicianship and spontaneous moments that have made his concerts popular with audiences across the country.

Joining Holland and the orchestra will be Roachford, the acclaimed singer-songwriter whose distinctive soulful voice has earned him a career spanning several decades. His appearance adds another layer of soul and rhythm to an already eclectic line-up.

With the concert taking place just days before Christmas, Holland’s Cardiff performance offers music fans an opportunity to enjoy a festive night out while experiencing the live version of the musical spirit that has made his New Year’s Eve shows a television institution.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, with special guest Roachford, will perform at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Sunday, 20 December 2026.

You can buy tickets here.

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