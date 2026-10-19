Horrifying encounters reported at haunted Welsh castle

Nation.Cymru staff

One of Wales’ most haunted locations has reported a host of terrifying encounters and spine-chilling meetings with ghostly characters.

Scream Time, the most terrifying trail in Wales, is now open at the atmospheric location of Margam Country Park in Port Talbot. Visitors who braved the first weekend were greeted by a host of terrifying characters as well as experiencing jump scares, spine-chilling creeps, live performances and interactive games.

Now in its third year, the high impact horror event is open with two trails over the estate, taking in new routes inside the gothic castle, through the graveyard and the woods. Visitors will walk through courtyards and secret corners that are not open to the public. Scream Time is strictly for adults only, while Spooky Time is the earlier, gentler family friendly trail. It is brought to you by the team that manages the popular Luminate light trail, working with creative director Lee Rath.

With more scare actors than ever, the cursed trail begins with the crazed axeman Jack and his wicked coven in the Haunted Forest. Be prepared, have your wits about you as the trail leads to the haunted castle and Boneyard where the Reapers will check you in.

The Boneyard will provide moments for you to capture the perfect Halloween photo – a chance to catch your breath before meeting the demons in Hell’s Hallway.

Rotten Rodney, the evil clown who feeds on screams, will be MC in the Nightmare Carnival where visitors can sit and be entertained by the fire breathing hellraiser and warm themselves around toasty fire pits. There will be lots of options for food and drink alongside rides and games for visitors to enjoy, as well as the Scarecrow Scare Village for the younger visitors to toast a marshmallow and play games.

Scream Time is in Margam Country Park, a magnificent setting with its gothic castle. Ghosts at Margam Country Park are well documented. Many people have reported seeing children in Victorian clothing and feeling their hair being pulled.

It is also home to one of the largest variety of species of bats in the UK alongside other wildlife including barn owls. The country estate has recorded species of the three different types of Pipistrelles, Brown Long-Eared bats and Lesser Horseshoe bats, which are named because of the horseshoe shape on their noses.

Janine Maycock, event organiser, says: “We love planning Scream Time at Margam Country Park, it is a special place and the perfect location for us. We can’t wait to offer you a terrifying welcome with our biggest Scream Time yet.”

Councillor Cen Phillipps, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, says: “This year’s Scream Time raises the bar once again, with new scenes, new characters, a change to the trail and even more immersive moments giving plenty of reasons for returning visitors from South Wales and beyond to return.

“Margam Country Park with its castle, grounds, history and atmosphere creates the perfect setting and helps showcase Margam as one of the region’s leading visitor destinations. I’d like to thank its staff and volunteers who all play a huge part in making this event possible.

“A special thanks also to our bat experts in our Countryside & Wildlife Team, who work tirelessly to ensure the events don’t disturb the rich variety of resident species that have settled here in Margam.”

There will be a demonic live performance in the main castle hall before the descent into darkness – a dark maze with multiple scare moments behind every door.

INFO

Scream Time at Margam Country Park, Port Talbot until November 1.

The trail is expected to take between 45 minutes to 90 minutes depending on your pace and whether you stop for food and drinks.

Spooky Time for those aged 7+ a spooky family fun trail before 7pm

Scream Time for those aged 15+ an intensely scary trail with high impact moments from 7pm.

To find out more and book click here: https://screamtime.co.uk/scream/

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.