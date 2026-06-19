Horror punk icons bring biggest show yet to Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Following a double appearance at Download Festival and a sold-out spring show in Wales, the horror-punk cult return for a bigger, darker Halloween spectacular.

Ghoulish rock outfit Creeper make a fast-return to Cardiff this autumn, bringing their Off With Their Heads UK tour to Tramshed on Thursday, October 8.

Following a sell-out show at The Globe in the Welsh capital in April, this new show is presented by Live Nation and marks the band’s next chapter in the world of Sanguivore – a two-part album series – delivering a full theatrical production just in time for Halloween.

This quick return to Cardiff, and upgrade to the 1,000-capacity Tramshed, comes after a huge year for the Southampton goth-rockers, with demand higher than ever for the band’s high-drama and horror-punk storytelling.

It follows numerous large-scale live appearances including, a standout weekend at Download Festival where Creeper delivered two wild performances – one with frontman William Von Ghould dramatically “guillotined” on stage – a co-headline show with Black Veil Brides at OVO Wembley Arena, a first appearance at Bloodstock, and arena dates with Ice Nine Kills.

The Off With Their Heads tour forms part of a four-date run hitting Cardiff, London, Manchester and Glasgow, with support from Calva Louise and Starbenders.

On what fans can expect of the new live show, the band said on Instagram:

“This Halloween season, join us for four special shows set in the world of Sanguivore. The performances will feature a new stage production following the vampire rock band on tour as they are pursued by The Mistress of Death.

“Blending live music with theatrical storytelling, the show will bring the characters and themes of the current era to life on stage. Come immerse yourself in the flesh and the fantasy with us this October, just watch out for your head!”

Creeper’s arrival at Tramshed continues an exceptional run of headline bookings in the hallowed space, Propaganda’s flagship Cardiff venue.

Set inside a Grade II listed building, the venue boasts a state-of-the-art sound system, industrial heritage and a vibrant atmosphere that has made it a must-play stop for touring rock and alternative bands alike.

Event Info

Creeper – The Off With Their Heads Tour

Thursday 8 October 2026

Tramshed, Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP

7PM-11PM

Ages: 14+ (under 16s accompanied with an adult 18+)

Tickets: on sale now via Tixr

Creeper

https://www.facebook.com/creepercult

https://www.instagram.com/creepercult

https://www.tiktok.com/@creepercult

https://www.creepercult.com/

Tramshed

https://www.tramshedcardiff.com

https://www.instagram.com/tramshedcardiff

https://www.facebook.com/tramshedcardiff

https://www.tiktok.com/@tramshedcardiff