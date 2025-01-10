How Ed Sheeran is changing the lives of youngsters in Wales

Ed Sheeran surprised young people from four Cardiff-based organisations when he made a whirlwind tour of the city to launch his new foundation yesterday (Thursday, January 9), stopping off at Fitzalan High School, Eastmoors Youth Centre in Splott, and the city-centre youth project Grassroots.

Accompanied by his longtime songwriting partner and Aloud Ambassador, Wales-based Amy Wadge and leaving a trail of inspiration and excitement in his wake, Ed kicked off the surprise tour with a special guest appearance during Fitzalan High School’s assembly.

The event featured performances by pupils and Only Boys Aloud, who have previously worked with the school and Amy during a song writing project in 2020.

The visit culminated in a show-stopping moment when Ed performed two songs on stage and gave the chance for pupils to ask him questions during a lively Q&A session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran Foundation (@edsheeranfnd)

From there, Ed and Amy headed to Eastmoors Youth Centre, where they met with Ministry of Life Education music students, an alternative provision of informal music and media opportunities for young people who have moved away from mainstream education.

Ed sat down with staff from the project and discussed the barriers young people face when trying to engage with music education before walking in on 35 astonished young people and joining them in a jam. He was also treated to standout performances from young local talents, including Jessika Kay and Kors.

One MOL Education student, Ryan from Splott said: “I can’t believe it. That’s really Ed Sheeran in Eastmoors. I’m going to be telling my grandkids about this when I’m older”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It’s On Cardiff (@itsoncardiff)

The tour’s final stop was Cardiff Youth Service’s Grassroots project, where they connected with team members and participants of Sound Progression, a local youth music charity working in partnership with Cardiff Youth Service who provide free music education across the city. Ed and Amy were given a guided tour of the various music studios and spaces and treated to impromptu performances featuring 15 talented young musicians.

Sound Progression’s founder Paul Lyons said “As each door was opened Ed was greeted by surprised young people who were busy creating music and weren’t expecting to see him. The shock on their faces was gold dust”.

One participant shared their excitement: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw Ed walk in. Having someone like him take the time to hear us perform was incredible.”

Another, 15-year-old rapper from Splott, said, “It was amazing to meet one of my idols and share my music with him. This experience has inspired me to keep going.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The visit marked the official launch of the Ed Sheeran Foundation, a UK-wide initiative committed to addressing inequalities in music education by supporting state schools and grassroots music organisations, particularly in underserved areas and designed to support youth music education across the UK through grant-making, raising awareness, and fostering collaborations.

Speaking about the foundation, Ed said: “Music education has shaped who I am. I’ve always enjoyed playing music, and it’s led to some of the best moments of my life” The Ed Sheeran Foundation is about breaking down barriers and opening doors to creativity.”

As part of the foundation’s first wave of grants, four Cardiff-based organisations received funding. Beneficiaries include the Aloud Charity, Fitzalan High School, and Ministry of Life Education, with a significant multi-year grant awarded to Sound Progression.

Carole Blade, Company Manager of Sound Progression, expressed her gratitude: “We are thrilled to be the principal Welsh partner of the Ed Sheeran Foundation. Their support will allow us to expand our city-centre open-access provision to include weekend sessions at Grassroots and further develop our regarded performance programme. Securing three years of funding not only provides stability but also enables us to plan and grow our offerings in collaboration with the wider music sector beyond Wales.”

MOL Education, known for hosting the annual Cardiff Music Conference, is also set to benefit from ES Foundation funding. The support will help elevate the event to new heights, with plans to bring in exciting industry speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities for young musicians and creatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

“We are so grateful to have been contacted by the ES Foundation and for them to offer support for our organisation. They asked us what we wanted and we said that for Ed to meet the young people would be more than any amount of money. They listened and low and behold he is here, jamming with our students. This means the world to us and it will inspire people for years to come. We will not forget this day in a hurry” said Zippy – Director of MOL Education.

The support from the foundation will enable the Aloud Charity to deliver weekly Only Boys Aloud rehearsals in South Wales. Craig Yates, Creative Director at The Aloud Charity stated.

“It was incredibly exciting for members of the choir to not only perform for, but to sing with, such an icon and musician of this calibre. Offering exciting and unique opportunities is part of our promise at Aloud, so an experience of this scale is really special for our members.”

Cabinet Member for Tackling Poverty, Equality and Supporting Young People, Cllr Peter Bradbury said: “Ed is a music icon and his surprise visit and the foundation’s launch will leave a legacy in Cardiff, providing the city’s young people and the local youth music scene with inspiration for a bright musical future.”

About the Ed Sheeran Foundation

The Ed Sheeran Foundation is a UK-wide initiative committed to addressing inequalities in music education by supporting state schools and grassroots music organisations, particularly in underserved areas. Launched with the mission of promoting inclusivity and high-quality music education, the foundation has already partnered with 18 organisations and schools, positively impacting 12,000 children and young people. Through providing access to instruments, creating performance opportunities, and opening pathways into the music industry, the foundation ensures that every young person has the chance to explore their potential through music. Additionally, the foundation advocates for systemic changes, including greater recognition of music’s transformative power and the vital role of music educators in shaping young lives.

edsheeranfoundation.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

