How Keith from Neath became the ‘ideas man’ to the world’s biggest stars

David Meikle

One of Hollywood’s poshest hotels had an unexpected guest. A global icon was relaxing in his executive suite, preparing for the party of all parties and the concert of all concerts.

Outside, Keith Williams, from Neath in South Wales, padlocked his rusty old bicycle in the bike rack. The two-wheeler was all he could afford as he tried to make a name for himself, creating ideas for pop videos. Surely bands could do more than just stand there, strumming, he told everyone. Could they maybe act out a story?

Keith nipped into the toilet to adjust his plastic yellow bow tie and bright red spectacles. He was ready. What was this invitation all about? He glanced again and again at the mysterious, gold-embossed invitation card. Just the address and time. Was it a prank?

Burly bodyguards appeared and ushered Keith along a grand corridor to a suite fit only for millionaires. Keith peered into the lavish surroundings. There, waiting with his entourage, was Elton John. Megastar of the 1980s.

‘I saw you cycling down Santa Monica Boulevard, dear, and wondered whether I should knock you down in my Bentley,’ Elton joked.

Memories came flooding back. The last time Keith and Elton had met was five years earlier at the star’s house in Windsor. Keith was sleeping on a bedroom floor while he worked on videos for Elton’s early tracks.

Now the great man had seen Keith’s credits on MTV. Was Keith’s video really the first to appear on the groundbreaking channel? Yes, it was. The video to promote the hit by the Buggles, Video Killed the Radio Star, was all down to the aspiring Welshman.

The evening had only just begun. Keith was ushered downstairs by elevator to the hotel car park, where a chauffeur awaited. His car was due to follow Elton’s limo as it snaked out of the hotel grounds.

A hefty police escort had been assembled with red flashing lights, blaring sirens, helmeted cops on motorbikes and more officers holding back traffic at junctions.

Their destination: The Universal Amphitheatre, venue for the evening’s concert.

Keith found himself in the middle of a pre-concert party. Elton appeared in a massive purple wig. His new wife, Renate, was there too, smiling gracefully at everyone.

A dazzling Indian buffet had been prepared by leading chefs, especially flown over from England.

The concert was beyond spectacular, with Elton performing at the peak of his career. It was far from a one-off reunion. Keith could look forward to thoughtful birthday cards, sent on the dot from Elton every year.

Thriller

Keith’s telephone started to ring non-stop. Soon after arriving in Hollywood, with his dream of creating pop videos for the stars, a music producer was on the line. News of that MTV video was spreading.

‘Have you heard of Michael Jackson?’

‘Er…no…who’s he?’



‘One of the Jackson Five.’

‘Oh, I’m not really into Motown.’

‘He’s gone solo. He’s got a new album coming out. Something called Thriller. Sounds promising. Needs storylines for the videos.’

‘I’m up for that,’ Keith answered enthusiastically.

‘Have a listen to two of the tracks. Billie Jean and Beat It, they’re called.’

Another chauffeur-driven limo appeared, whisking Keith to Michael’s home in Encino, an upmarket part of Los Angeles.

Inside the palatial property, there were flowers everywhere. Michael appeared, gliding into the reception lounge as if on roller skates.

When Michael spoke, Keith stared at him, aghast. No one had told Keith that Michael talked in a high-pitched squeak, like Mickey Mouse. Keith’s pitch for the video was tricky, as he tried to keep a straight face.

Keith had listened to Michael singing on the two tracks, but they sounded like a normal, impressive singing voice.

‘Hey, you’re talented, I really like those ideas,’ Michael squeaked.

On the set of Billie Jean, a surprise lay in store. Michael approached Keith. What did the star want on such a busy day?

‘Can I touch you on the forehead?’

Keith was mystified, never having had such a request before.

‘Sure,’ Keith nodded, allowing Michael to prod his brow.

Michael smiled, then walked back onto the set to continue singing. What was all that about?

It turned out that Michael was a fan of ET, in fact anything by director Steven Spielberg; touching the forehead was all the rage in LA. Keith had just had a close encounter with a future giant of the music industry.

Keith was now a long way from Neath. Back home in his bedroom, he recalled how he wasn’t allowed to put up posters of his idols. Now he was being whisked from exotic location to exotic location, working with them, and calling the shots.

Soon, Keith was filming Holding Out for a Hero with Bonnie Tyler when the downdraught from the helicopter almost blew her over the edge of the Grand Canyon. She was reluctant to venture close to the sheer drop again. Luckily, Keith’s mum, living just up the road in Skewen, had sent over some Valium for her son. Keith gave a pill to Bonnie, and she was able to perform her worldwide hit on the edge of a precipice.

His next phone call with an emerging singer proved to be fruitful, but there was a downside.

‘Hello, is that Madonna?’

‘Hi, Madonna here.’

‘Hi, I’m Keith.’

‘Keith?’

‘Keith from Neath. It’s in…it’s in Wales.’

‘You’re the guy who does the videos? You’re from…Wales?’

‘Yes, and I know you’re going to be very famous in Wales!’

A few ideas from Keith, delivered to the bamboozled Madonna, and then: ‘Oh, I like that…oh, I like that.’

Keith composed the video story for her 1984 hit, Borderline. Madonna plays the girlfriend of a Hispanic man. Keith’s idea was to break taboos about interracial relationships.

All was not plain sailing with Madonna, though. Keith had no idea she was going to be a global sensation and pursued other projects instead of sticking with her. Also, he was given custody of the master tape for another future hit. Keith admits in his book…he lost it.

Calls from agents flooded in. The promotional video for the Ghostbusters film was Keith’s creation.

Then, another call out of the blue from a prominent agent.

‘Would you be free to meet Barbra Streisand?’

‘Let me check my diary.’

A microsecond later: ‘Yes, I appear to be free.’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The next day, a black limousine pulled up, whisking Keith along the Pacific Coast Highway to Ms Streisand’s beach residence in Malibu.

Five residences, actually. Not on the beach itself; her estate was set well back, lying at the end of a one-track lane. Streisland, more like it, Keith thought.

Barbra appeared at the door. ‘Would you like some coffee?’

Keith took a while to get his head around sitting in Barbra Streisand’s kitchen while she put the kettle on.

As they discussed potential videos, Barbra paused and said: ‘You’re brilliant.’

Keith wanted to know what she did with so many houses.

‘Well last night, I had dinner in the house over there, I had a bath in another, and then slept in this one!’

The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Billy Idol, Phil Collins and so many stars of the ’80s used Keith’s concepts for their videos. Olivia Newton-John adored the Welsh ‘ideas man’, taking him all over the world on her video shoots while he came up with more and more story outlines for her.

Keith was thrilled to be credited as the writer on Olivia’s Twist of Fate collection of music videos in 1983. That was some honour, working with Olivia and John Travolta.

Keith’s many other memories include Tina Turner on his lap in the back of an opulent limousine, glugging from a rapidly emptying champagne bottle, and sheer elation as one of his videos made it to No. 1 in America.

One of the funniest incidents in a tragic and shocking situation stayed with Keith, and he related the story many times.

TV presenter Peter Ivers was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in Los Angeles. Keith was dragged into the affair because one of his best friends, David Jove, happened to be a main suspect. The late Mr Jove was also implicated in a drugs bust involving the Rolling Stones in England.

Actor Paul Michael Glaser, who knew Peter Ivers well, turned up at the crime scene, heartbroken over the brutal crime. A rookie cop recognised Paul, who starred as Detective Dave Starsky in the all-action TV cop series, ‘Starsky and Hutch’.

‘Excuse me sir, what should we be doing to find the killer?’ the rookie asked Starsky, loud enough for everyone to hear.

‘I don’t know!’ Paul Michael Glaser replied as laughter was disguised as polite coughs. ‘I’m not a real cop. I’m an actor!’

Keith Williams died in 2023 at the age of 73. He had written his memoir, The Boy Who Went to Hollywood, including many of these fascinating stories and more.

His friend and collaborator, Disney producer Paul de Vos, decided that Keith’s escapades in Los Angeles would make a fascinating book.

With more than a little help from Paul’s friends, Keith’s adventurous life is now published for music fans to read.

The Boy Who Went to Hollywood was an Amazon hot new release and bestseller as soon as it came out. Keith would be delighted to read the reviews!

The Boy Who Went to Hollywood is edited by David Meikle and Paul de Vos. You can purchase it HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

