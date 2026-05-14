HowTheLightGetsIn: Damian Lewis and Jeremy Corbyn among big names at festival

Nation Cymru staff

Damian Lewis and Jeremy Corbyn are among some of the big names set to appear at Hay on Wye’s philosophy and music festival HowTheLightGetsIn which takes place later this month.

HowTheLightGetsIn is hosted by the Institute of Art and Ideas and aims “to get philosophy out of the academy and into people’s lives” by bringing together philosophers, writers, academics, comedians and musicians for a festival of debate, talks, music, workshops, and late night parties.

HowTheLightGetsIn is now hosted twice a year. In May, the festival is normally held in Hay-on-Wye, Powys, attracting a footfall of over 30,000 each year to its setting by the banks of the River Wye. The September festival has been held at Kenwood House in London, and has been running since 2018.

A wealth of speakers, debates and solo talks are scheduled for this year’s event, which takes place from 22-25 May across Hay on Wye.

From the world’s most influential politicians to distinguished neuroscientists, revolutionary philosophers to acclaimed directors, the lineup is brimming with the game-changers and thought-leaders – with talks scheduled from Jeremy Corbyn, Brian Greene, Kathleen Stock, James Cleverly and many more.

Among this year’s most anticipated appearances is celebrated actor Damian Lewis, who entered 2026 as a formidable musical force. Following his acclaimed debut Mission Creep, The Telegraph hailed him a “compelling performer.”

Beyond iconic venues like Union Chapel, standout festival sets at Black Deer and Latitude have solidified his successful foray into music, proving him to be a truly multi talented creative.

As well as Damian Lewis, other musicians appearing on the lineup include Nerina Pallot, Graeme Park, Girl Group and more.

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Comedy also gets a good showing at the festival, with Alex Farrow, Tom Rosenthal and many more set to perform.

HowTheLightGetsIn takes place in Hay on Wye from 22-25 May 2026. Find out more and purchase tickets here.