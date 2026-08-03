Huge celebration of Bonnie Tyler’s life to be staged at Welsh castle

Nation.Cymru staff

A tribute event to celebrate the life of Bonnie Tyler will be staged at a Welsh castle this month.

The much loved singer, famous for iconic chart hits such as Total Eclipse Of The Heart and Holding Out For A Hero, died last month aged 75.

Following her death, tributes and condolences poured in from aacross the globe and now fans will be able to celebrate her life and music at an event in Swansea.

The singer’s official Facebook page shared that there will be a tribute event held on Sunday, August 16, titled ‘Simply the Best – A Tribute to Bonnie Tyler’.

The event in the grounds of Oystermouth Castle will feature local musicians, singers and songwriters who will perform Bonnie Tyler’s hits in a heartfelt tribute to the iconic Welsh artist.

The post read: ‘Join us as we celebrate the music and legacy of one of Wales’ greatest voices.

“Everyone is welcome to come along, share the memories, sing along and enjoy an afternoon of fantastic live music in the beautiful grounds of Oystermouth Castle.’

Leading up to the tribute event, Mumbles Retro week will see Fleetwood Mac and Oasis tribute acts performing, as well as a Kids Fest and a Boogie Days disco.

Bonnie Tyler’s official website has provided information about the singing star’s funeral arrangements:

Saturday, August 15

The coffin will be arriving at the family home at 3.30pm.

Mourners are invited to line Newton Road and the Hearse will leave William Pressdee Funeralcare, Stanley Street at 3.15pm on its journey down Newton Road and then along Mumbles Road.

Please, if required, use the whole of Newton Road (from the junction of Stanley Street) to the White Rose, and again if required along Mumbles Road too.

Monday, August 17

The Celebration of Life service at Swansea Minster (St. Mary’s Church) is a public service.

Within the Church, seating will be prioritised for the family and invited guests but it is anticipated that there will be a limited number of seats available for the general public.

The doors of the Church will open at 11.00am.

The service will be relayed outside the Church on Television screens and broadcast online at www.bonnietyler.com

The Cortege is anticipated to leave Swansea Minster at 1pm and arrive in Skewen from 1.20pm. These are approximate timings.

The Cortege will travel along Pen-Y-Heol, Burrows Road, Hen Heol and then on New Road in a westerly direction towards junction 44 of the M4.

From this point onwards the arrangements remain strictly private.

Bonnie’s family has requested that anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory consider giving to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales or Cerebral Palsy Cymru, two charities of which Tyler was a patron.

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