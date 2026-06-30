Huge curry festival brings flavours from around the world to Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Curry lovers are in for a treat this summer as a massive curry festival comes to Wales for the very first time.

This August, Cardiff Bay will transform into a global foodie paradise as The Great British Curry Festival 2026: The Global Edition officially lands in Cardiff.

Set against the panoramic waterfront views of Cardiff Bay at Lo Lounge on Saturday, August 15, the festival pairs global dishes with a curated lineup of vibrant cultural entertainment, live PAs, and non-stop activities designed to keep visitors captivated from start to finish.

Running from 1pm to 9pm, the festival will celebrate the explosive global history of curry, showcasing how this legendary culinary jetsetter conquered the planet and evolved into distinct masterpieces across different cultures.

The event holds a special significance in the UK, tapping deeply into Britain’s long-standing love affair and rich cultural heritage with curry, which has evolved over centuries into an integral part of the nation’s identity.

The day-party is split into two sessions—an afternoon session from 1pm to 5pm and an evening session from 5pm to 9pm.

The event brings together an elite lineup of independent street food vendors, chefs, and restaurants from across Wales.

In the ultimate global curry cook-off, each premier vendor will showcase their nation’s top culinary creation to compete for the ultimate title. While a distinctive panel of judges will taste and evaluate each dish to crown the definitive World Champion Curry in Wales, attendees will also have the power to cast their votes to decide the winner of the prestigious People’s Choice Award.

Get ready to experience the “The 7 Curry Wonders of the World” through a tasty lineup of independent street food vendors, chefs, and restaurants from across Wales.

Taste authentic, legendary culinary creations representing seven global nations:

🇧🇩 Bangladesh

🇬🇧 Britain

🇮🇳 India

🇯🇲 Jamaica

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇹🇭 Thailand

What is waiting for you:

* ✨ The £10 Flat Menu: Every vendor will serve a signature dish, rice, and a traditional snack combo for a flat, budget-friendly £10! (Equally flavourful veggie options guaranteed 🌱).

* 🏆 The Battle for the Crown: A panel of judges will crown the World Champion Curry, but YOU hold the power to vote for the prestigious People’s Choice Award.

* 🌶️ Spice Masterclass: Learn the secrets of the trade from the legend himself, award-winning chef Anand George (strictly limited spots!).

* 🥁 Non-Stop Entertainment: DJs, Live Bhangra Dhol drummers, traditional Thai dancing, live reggae sets, Bollywood workshops, and a spectacular Grand Sunset Fire Show Finale!

The big news is that the first 500 festival entry tickets are completely free! Children under 16 can also attend for free, while standard tickets are priced at just £5 plus a booking fee.

Pick your preferred session (Afternoon: 1pm–4.30pm OR Evening: 5.30pm–9pm) and lock in your entry before the free capacity vanishes.

The full lineup of independent vendors will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tickets are available to book online via Eventbrite. They are expected to sell out incredibly quickly due to limited free capacity. Secure your entry, select your preferred session, and pre-book your masterclass spots via the link HERE