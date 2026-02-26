Huge ‘daffodil drop’ at Welsh holiday resort to celebrate St Davids Day

With St David’s Day coming up this weekend, a Welsh holiday resort has partnered with local Welsh growers to create a ‘daffodil drop’ across the resort.

Bluestone National Park Resort, located in Pembrokeshire just below the Preseli Hills, promises to allow visitors to “experience the magical Free Range life, we are blessed to enjoy in Pembrokeshire.”

To mark St Davids Day the National Park Resort has arranged a huge ‘daffodil drop’ – created in partnership with Pembrokeshire growers Blas y Tir.

Blas y Tir, meaning ‘Taste of the Land’ in Welsh, aim to bring customers authentically Welsh produce, grown by local farmers and packed in Wales.

Welsh daffodils are being placed in every Bluestone lodge to give guests a warm Welsh welcome as they arrive for their spring staycation.

Each lodge will also feature a ‘sense of place’ postcard explaining the story behind St Davids Day and celebrating local Welsh produce.

Blas y Tir’s parent company, Puffin Produce, grows and packs millions of daffodils in Pembrokeshire every year, and supplies them to supermarkets all across Wales.

Bluestone also sources all its milk – and a growing amount of its potatoes – from Blas y Tir, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting local producers.

To mark the partnership, Blas y Tir will be running an instore competition across 30 Welsh supermarkets including Tesco, Asda and Morrisons, offering shoppers the chance to win a family break at Bluestone in June.

You can find out more about Bluestone National Park Resort on their website.