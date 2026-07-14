Huge food festival returns to one of Wales’ most beautiful locations

Nation.Cymru staff

A huge food festival will be returning to one of Wales’ most beautiful locations next month.

Described as ‘Wales’ ultimate summer day out’, the Great British Food Festival returns to Margam Country Park in Port Talbot this August for an extended stay over three days from August 29-31 with a revamped line-up packed with entertainment in every corner of this stunning country estate.

Chef demonstrations and talks, delicious street food and live music alongside a dedicated kids’ stage, foraging walks and a range of masterclasses ensure there is something for all tastes. There’s even a woof zone with activities for our four-legged friends and interactive games like Kingo Bingo.

The Artisan Market is a great way to discover new producers and discover the provenance of exciting new food and drink direct from producers. Explore new food trends and tantalise your taste buds with street food from around the world.

Grab something delicious to eat and enjoy the live music from Matchbox Mutiny and the Mighty Party Band amongst others.

Live on the Headline stage demonstrations will include Welsh chef Matt Waldron. Matt who is based in Pembrokeshire has run Michelin-starred restaurants working alongside influential chefs such as Pierre Gagnair and Helene Darozze at the Connaught Hotel and has recently filmed with Gordon Ramsey on his series called Unchartered showcasing the best produce in the region for the Disney+ channel.

Matt now leads his own private dining experience and consultancy business cooking with seasonal ingredients sourced locally to provide the best experience for his diners. He caters for all sorts of occasions from weddings to informal get togethers.

He says: “We’re so lucky as we have the most amazing produce here in Wales. I use Pembrokeshire new potatoes when they’re in season and in the summer months we have peas and beans, shellfish direct from the coast and lamb.

“For the festival I will be creating our popular dish Little Haven crab and lobster ravioli, shellfish bisque, pickled samphire, braised fennel. Delicious.”

Tony Alberti a cookbook author, and television personality known for his bold, flavour‑driven approach to Italian cuisine will also be live at the festival hosting masterclasses for those wanting to develop their skills in pasta making or creating the ultimate tiramisu.

With Tuscan roots and a culinary education, Tony’s love for food began cooking alongside his nonna in a kitchen that valued simplicity, honesty, and time. His nonna grew up on the family farm, where food came straight from farm to table — seasonal, local, and full of life. From her, Tony learned more than just recipes; he learned patience, respect for ingredients, and the art of slow cooking. She passed down more than recipes — she passed down a way of life.

The family behind the Great British Food Festival are delighted to be bringing a new format to this year’s festival and will be going all out to make it extra special. Danny and Janine Maycock have welcomed over one million visitors to their festivals over the last 16 years.

Janine says: “Come for the food and stay for the fun, leave inspired. That is our message. Margam Country Park is such a wonderful setting. We really feel that this is the best way to get together with friends and family and have a wonderful day out this summer.

“With all kinds of entertainment including the legendary Cake-Off, Foraging Walks on the beautiful estate and fun Masterclasses in Floristry and Cake and Sip there’s plenty to do. With a huge range of bars and street food stalls selling a variety of delicious global dishes – it is a treat.

“We’ve revamped the stages this year, which means there will always be something on and there’s lots of interactive challenges like Beat the Chef. Don’t miss out.”

Details:

Great British Food Festival, Margam Country Park, Port Talbot Wales

August 29th- 31st

10am until 5pm

Tickets are available HERE

Social media Instagram @greatbritishfoodfestival