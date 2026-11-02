Huge global brand announces plans to open first store in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

One of the world’s biggest global brands has announced plans to open its first store in Wales.

Clothing retailer UNIQLO will open a massive store at Wales’ biggest shopping centre, St David’s Cardiff, which is set to open in Autumn 2027, marking an exciting new milestone in the brand’s continued UK expansion.

Located within St David’s, one of the Welsh capital’s leading shopping destinations, the new store will span approximately 940 sq metres of sales floor across two floors. The opening will bring the UNIQLO store experience to Wales for the first time, offering customers in Cardiff and beyond access to the brand’s signature LifeWear collections.

Recognised for LifeWear, UNIQLO’s philosophy of creating high-quality, functional and thoughtfully designed clothing to make everyday life better, the new Cardiff store will offer a comprehensive range of products for men, women, kids and babies, bringing the brands focus on quality, comfort and functionality to customers across Wales.

Alessandro Dudech, COO of UNIQLO UK said: “We are incredibly excited to take another important step in UNIQLO’s UK expansion with the opening of our first store in Wales, in Cardiff, in Autumn 2027. Cardiff is a vibrant city with a rich cultural heritage, and with an existing base of Welsh customers already shopping with us online, we are delighted to bring the UNIQLO experience closer to them and introduce LifeWear to even more customers across Wales.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s added: “There has been phenomenal demand from Welsh guests for UNIQLO, and we are over the moon to confirm the brand is set to join us here at St David’s Cardiff. We do our utmost to bring guests the brands and experiences they will love, we are proud that UNIQLO has chosen St David ‘s for its first Welsh store.”

UNIQLO currently operates 26 stores across the UK, with Cardiff joining Bath, Brighton, Leeds and Canary Wharf as part of the brands continued expansion in 2027.

About UNIQLO LifeWear

LifeWear is clothing that is made for all, designed to make everyone’s life better. It is simple, high quality, everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty – ingenious in detail, thought through with life’s needs in mind, timeless in style, and always evolving.

Find out more via: https://www.uniqlo.com/uk/en/