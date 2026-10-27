Huge headliners and special Welsh homecoming for In It Together Festival 2027

Nation.Cymru staff

In It Together Festival has revealed its three huge headliners for 2027 – and what will be a memorable Welsh homecoming next summer.

Headlining the festival will be the combined talents of UB40 ft. Ali Campbell, Olly Murs and The Kooks who are set to take centre stage at Old Park Farm, Port Talbot, from 28th–30th May 2027.

In another major announcement, rising Welsh superstar Jamie Miller will perform a very special homecoming show. Fresh from making history with his smash-hit single Babydoll, the Cardiff-born singer has become the first Welsh artist in 15 years to reach Number 1 in the Official UK Singles Chart, and the first solo Welsh male artist to achieve the feat in 41 years.

Now, he is preparing to return to Wales for what promises to be one of the most memorable performances of the weekend.

The newly announced acts join an already star-studded line-up featuring JLS, Razorlight, Scouting For Girls, Vengaboys and many more, as the much-loved Welsh festival gears up for an unforgettable Bank Holiday weekend packed with world-class live music, family entertainment and experiences for all ages.

Friday night will see reggae legends UB40 featuring Ali Campbell bring their unmistakable sound to Port Talbot, delivering a feel-good soundtrack of timeless hits including Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and Can’t Help Falling in Love.

On Saturday, pop superstar Olly Murs takes over the main stage, promising an incredible singalong celebration packed with fan favourites including Dance With Me Tonight, Troublemaker and Heart Skips a Beat.

Sunday will see indie favourites The Kooks close the festival in style, bringing their iconic sound and anthems including Naive, She Moves In Her Own Way and Seaside to what promises to be a spectacular finale.

For dance music fans, legendary DJ EZ has been announced as Saturday night’s dance headliner, bringing his world-renowned mixing skills and unmistakable UK garage sound to an already stacked programme of electronic music.

The latest announcement also welcomes a host of exciting new talent, including more than 20 Welsh artists, further demonstrating the festival’s commitment to supporting homegrown music and giving emerging performers a platform alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.

A spokesperson for Festivals Group UK said: “We absolutely can’t wait to take In It Together forward. It’s a festival that means so much to so many people, and we’re determined to make 2027 the biggest and best edition yet.

“For us, it’s about so much more than putting great artists on a stage. It’s about those moments that stay with you long after the weekend is over, whether that’s seeing your favourite artist live, discovering someone new or watching your children experience their very first festival. That’s what makes In It Together so special, and it’s something we’re really passionate about building on.

“Port Talbot is the place we’re proud to call home, and we want to say a massive thank you to the wonderful local community for their continued support. Their enthusiasm and welcome have helped make In It Together what it is today, and we’re committed to continuing that relationship, supporting local businesses and making sure the festival remains something the whole area can be proud of.

“We’ve got some really exciting plans for the future, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable Bank Holiday weekend.”

More than just a music festival

Renowned as one of the UK’s most family-friendly music festivals, organisers say In It Together offers far more than a traditional weekend of live music.

Alongside its huge line-up, festivalgoers can enjoy a packed programme of entertainment and activities, with everything from family attractions and immersive experiences to comedy, street food, camping and much more.

Whether it’s children experiencing their very first festival, parents reliving the soundtrack of their younger years or groups of friends enjoying a Bank Holiday weekend together, In It Together continues to offer something for every generation.

With three huge headliners, a historic Welsh homecoming, more than 30 new additions to the line-up and further exciting announcements still to come, In It Together 2027 is shaping up to be one of its biggest editions yet.

Final release tickets for In It Together 2027 will go on sale at 10am on Monday 2nd November, giving fans another opportunity to secure their place at next year’s festival.

Fans are encouraged to sign up now at www.inittogetherfestival.com for priority access ahead of the general on-sale.

In It Together Festival takes place from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th May 2027 at Old Park Farm, Port Talbot, South Wales.

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