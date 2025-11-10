Huge name announced for Depot Live at Cardiff Castle

It’s been 22 years since they first burst onto the scene — a journey that’s taken them from their breakthrough hit Five Colours In Her Hair to their 2023 full-throttle rock record Power To Play.

Now, pop-rock powerhouses McFly are set to storm the Welsh capital next summer for a huge outdoor headline show.

Just days after completing the mammoth Busted vs McFly sold out arena tour, it is announced the BRIT Award-winning band will take to the stage at TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Thursday June 25. They will be joined on the night by acclaimed rockers Twin Atlantic and dynamic pop trio Remember Monday.

Along the way Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd have scored seven Number 1 singles, seven Top 10 albums, and sold more than 10 million records, leading to multiple Platinum certifications and a BRIT Award for Best British Pop. They’ve sold-out countless arenas and still hold the title as the youngest band to ever have a debut album go straight to Number 1 — famously beating The Beatles.

Power To Play was the album the band had always dreamed of making — a high-octane celebration of guitars, energy, and anthemic hooks. Featuring singles God Of Rock & Roll and Where Did All The Guitars Go?, the record stormed to Number 2 on the Official Albums Chart and set the stage for an epic run of live shows, from a surprise double-header at London’s sweaty, intimate Underworld to a Royal Variety Performance, capped off with a massive sold-out night at Alexandra Palace.

Last October, the band celebrated their 21st birthday in style with two sold-out nights at London’s O2 Arena, proving their live appeal burns brighter than ever. And this weekend they completed the sold-out Busted Vs McFly arena tour – 35 dates which has seen the bands battling it out across the UK, playing to 110,000 people in London alone!

Joining McFly at Cardiff Castle will be Scottish alternative rockers Twin Atlantic, the hitmakers behind Heart and Soul and Brothers and Sisters. This year they returned with their anthemic new single Salvation, delivering the arena-ready energy and soaring hooks that have defined their career — the perfect addition to this unmissable summer lineup.

Opening the night will be Remember Monday, the Eurovision stars and TikTok sensations whose anthems What the Hell Just Happened?, Happier and current single More Than Ever, have racked up millions of streams, topped charts, and taken them from Wembley Stadium to festival crowds across the UK.

McFly join Skunk Anansie and Garbage, MIKA, Two Door Cinema Club, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Ethel Cain, David Gray and the Blackbird Festival, featuring Alter Bridge, Skindred, Florence Black, Cardinal Black and more among the headline announcements for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “McFly have been part of fans’ lives for more than two decades — from early pop hits to their latest rock anthems, their live shows are always really special. With Twin Atlantic and Remember Monday joining the bill, this promises to be a night of massive singalongs, high energy and pure summer magic — all set against the stunning backdrop of Cardiff Castle.”

Presale tickets are available at 10am Thursday via depotlive.co.uk/mcfly and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information go to depotlive.co.uk

TK MAXX PRESENTS DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE 2026

JUN 11 Pete Tong Ibiza Classics

JUN 12 MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno

JUN 19 Ethel Cain

JUN 22 Garbage + Skunk Anansie

JUN 25 McFly + Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday

JUN 27 Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + Florence Black + Cardinal Black & more

JUL 9 Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow

JUL 11 David Gray + The Divine Comedy

AUG 2 Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH