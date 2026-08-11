Huge new outdoor mural spanning 72 metres appears in Cardiff city centre

Nation.Cymru staff

A wave of vibrant colour has arrived in the heart of the Welsh capital with a huge new outdoor art mural created by St David’s Cardiff.

Wales’ largest shopping centre has unveiled a transformative, large-scale outdoor street art mural that stretches across Hill Street and The Hayes.

Spanning an incredible 72 metres – equivalent to the length of six double-decker buses – and more than 12 metres wide, the temporary, colourful installation has turned the city walkway into an immersive visual experience.

Commissioned by St David’s, the vibrant artwork has been designed by three Welsh artists: Suzanne Carpenter of Patternistas, Bethan Richards and Matt Joyce. Based in Cardiff, they are known for using bold, transformative imagery and striking, uplifting patterns.

The artists describe the mural as playful and colourful, with fun motifs and happy vibes, and it features a thread running throughout for children to follow and explore.

The ambitious project was brought to life by the team via use of clever VR technology, with artist Matt drawing out the creation while wearing a headset showing the digital design superimposed over the real-world space, with Suzanne and Bethan following to add the vibrant colours.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, commented: “This new mural injects colour and creativity into a bustling city space, bringing something that’s both joyful and unexpected. We’re proud to collaborate with local artists to bring this area to life and celebrate the city’s vibrant creative spirit.”

Suzanne Carpenter, founder of The Patternistas, commented: “This part of the city is a popular walkway associated with recreation and relaxation, so we created a playful design that we felt would add the right level of friendliness, fun and colour, while also bringing energy and flow.

“Our ultimate goal, as always, is to bring life to spaces and put smiles on faces. As part of the Cardiff community, it’s been a joy to work together to create a collaborative piece for our home city.”

For more details about St David’s Cardiff, including the latest news, events, and exclusive discounts, visit www.stdavidscardiff.com

About St David’s Cardiff

St David’s shopping centre provides over 1.4 million sq ft of retail and leisure space and over 160 stores.

Since opening its doors in 2009, it has put Cardiff firmly on the map as one of the UK’s best shopping cities.

St David’s has secured a continuous stream of high calibre retailer and restaurant openings, including many brands that have made their debut or introduced new concept stores into Wales such as Sephora’s first Welsh store, a Zara’s flagship, and more.

St David’s is anchored by Marks & Spencer, The Ivy and The Ivy Asia, and the largest John Lewis outside of London. The centre is also home to a mix of national and international retailers, such as Primark and River Island, in addition to premium brands and independents. These include BOSS, Vivienne Westwood, and Jo Malone. The dining offer at St David’s is equally impressive, with brands such as Wahaca, Wagamama, and Wales’ first Giggling Squid restaurant.

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