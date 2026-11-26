Nation Cymru staff

One of the UK’s biggest rock acts of their generation have announced a series of huge outdoor shows across the UK for summer 2027 in support of their critically acclaimed new studio album – including an ‘unmissable’ date in Cardiff.

Brighton-based duo, Royal Blood – Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher – headline DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Friday July 16 where they will be joined by electrifying special guests UK punk duo SOFT PLAY and garage-punk quintet Bad Nerves.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10am Thursday December 3 via depotlive.co.uk/royalblood and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday December 4 via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Royal Blood have established themselves as one of the most important rock bands of their generation. Having toured the world multiple times, they have played sold-out headline shows and major festivals to audiences across the globe. Their music has amassed more than 2.8 billion streams across all platforms to date.

They teased fans throughout the summer with various intimate live shows, including their surprise appearance at Reading Festival in August. They recently embarked on a run of sold-out UK shows, which kicked off in Bristol on Tuesday and will end with a hometown show at Brighton Centre on December 4.

Dead Company marks the follow-up to 2023’s Back to the Water Below – their fourth full-length studio record – which debuted at Number One on the UK Album Chart, their fourth consecutive chart-topping album.

The new album emerged from a desire to create their fastest and heaviest record yet, taking cues from their early work but applying all the knowledge and skills they’ve learnt in the years since. With a host of high-score review ratings, the album was described as “the best that Royal Blood have ever sounded” (Classic Rock), “something fantastically primal” (Rolling Stone), “boiling their beefy sound down to its bare-knuckled bones” (Kerrang!) and “Brighton riff lords flex their massive muscles” (NME).

SOFT PLAY have established themselves as one of the most distinctive and electrifying forces in British punk rock. Formerly known as SLAVES, the duo of Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent have built a formidable reputation on their uncompromising sound, irreverent humour and explosive live performances, touring alongside some of the biggest names in rock and alternative music, including Foo Fighters, The Prodigy, Jamie T, Idles, Biffy Clyro and Wolf Alice.

Bad Nerves play ferociously fast distorted pop songs. Their self-made debut and second album Still Nervous put them in the hearts and minds of the cream of the alternative crop; including rock legends such as Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, and Iggy Pop. Drawing comparisons to Supergrass, The Hives and Jay Reatard, they proactively seek to make the type of in-your-face, infectious rock music that the genre was built on.

Royal Blood join the likes of Tom Jones, Kingfishr, Alt-J, Mariah Carey, Public Service Broadcasting, Franky Rizardo, The Corrs, Kraftwerk, Sonny Fodera, Bananarama, Ronan Keating, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison among the headliners at DEPOT Live’s at Cardiff Castle which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

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DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “Bringing Royal Blood to Cardiff Castle will make for one incredible night of live music. Alongside SOFT PLAY and Bad Nerves, this will bring together three of the most explosive rock acts in the UK right now and we know Cardiff loves to rock.”

To find out more and to secure tickets head to depotlive.co.uk

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