Nation.Cymru staff

The popular TV series which follows the day-to-day work of officers policing communities in Wales returns for its fifth series.

S4C’s documentary show Y Llinell Las is back on television this week, featuring a new team of North Wales Police officers.

The series follows the day-to-day work of officers policing communities across Conwy and Denbighshire. The cameras follow the new team as they respond to incidents, tackle crime and deal with the challenges of keeping communities safe, using in-car, custody and body cameras. The new series also includes a special Christmas programme.

The first episode airs this evening on S4C (Thursday 26 November at 9pm), with English and Welsh subtitles available.

One of the officers featured is PC Adam Williams, who is based in Llandudno. He said: “Hopefully this new series will give viewers an opportunity to see what the job is really like, including some of the challenges we face and the variety of situations we deal with on a daily basis.”

“Every shift is different and you never quite know what you’re going to be dealing with. Ultimately, it’s about helping people, making a difference in our communities and making sure people feel safe.”

North Wales Police Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman KPM said:

“Policing is about more than responding to incidents. Every day our officers, staff and volunteers are working hard to protect people, support vulnerable members of our communities and keep North Wales safe.”

“Y Llinell Las offers viewers a valuable opportunity to see the realities of that work, including the difficult and sometimes unpredictable situations our officers face.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the professionalism, compassion and dedication demonstrated by our people every single day. I hope the new series gives audiences a greater understanding of the challenges of modern policing and the commitment of those who serve our communities.”

Find out more HERE