Hunger Games fans disappointed after they travel to Cardiff to find mural gone

Amelia Jones

Hunger Games fans have been left gutted after the Cardiff promotional artwork has been removed.

A social media video posted this week showed a committed fan travelling to Cardiff to see the mural for themself, only to find it had been painted over.

The huge Hunger Games mural appeared in the heart of Cardiff as part of an eye-catching promotional campaign for the franchise’s upcoming film.

The artwork was unveiled on Westgate Street ahead of the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, transforming part of the city centre with a striking piece of fictional Capitol propaganda.

At the centre of the mural stood a Peacekeeper, the heavily armed enforcers of the Capitol, while a huge volcano rises behind them. Bright pink birds were also be seen across the artwork, adding a colourful contrast to the imposing imagery.

The mural carried the message “PEACE IS PRESERVED, NOT PROMISED”, a slogan designed to look as though it has come directly from the Capitol’s propaganda machine.

Cardiff was one of several UK cities to feature the campaign, with murals also appearing in Hackney in London and Edinburgh in Scotland.

The film is set 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games and follows a young Haymitch Abernathy as he is forced to compete in the 50th Hunger Games.

The new film is based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel Sunrise on the Reaping and stars Joseph Zada as Haymitch, alongside Whitney Peak, McKenna Grace, Jesse Plemons and Ralph Fiennes.

In response, to the video many other fans expressed their disappointment. One said: “Omg what do you mean it was limited edition.”

Another added: “It’s already gone? I’m so glad I made my sister take me two days after it was painted.”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

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