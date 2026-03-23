Huw Edwards issues blistering statement slamming drama about his downfall

Disgraced former TV presenter Huw Edwards has spoken out for the first time since receiving a suspended prison sentence for accessing child abuse images – issuing a statement condemning the upcoming drama chronicling his downfall.

In the statement published by The Daily Mail https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-15669767/Huw-Edwards-Channel-5-drama.html, Edwards said the team behind Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards “made no attempt” to verify the two-part drama’s story before shooting. Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) plays the former BBC newsreader in the series.

Edwards also revealed that he planned to tell his side of the story, which saw him rise to become the UK’s best-known news anchor, before workplace misconduct allegations and a child pornography conviction ruined his reputation

In his statement, Edwards said: “[They] made no attempt to check with me the truth of any aspect of their narrative before going ahead with the production.

“They belatedly asked for a response after the drama had been made, while reserving the right to edit any such response. They also refused to disclose whether any of those making allegations had been paid for their contributions. Channel 5’s ‘factual drama’ is hardly likely to convey the reality of what happened.

He continued: “My deep regret and remorse for the crimes I committed were expressed in court. In pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity, I took full responsibility for my reprehensible actions. I am repelled by the idea that some people enjoy viewing indecent images of children. Every image represents an innocent victim. I offer my sincere and profound apologies for what I did.

“I am making an effort to produce my own account of these terrible events. This is a slow process, given the fragile state of my health. have been open about my struggle with persistent mental illness over a period of 25 years. What is less well known is the severity of that condition, which was managed successfully until the downward spiral which led to an appalling outcome.

“Mental illness is misunderstood by many but can never be an excuse for criminality. It can, however, at least help explain why people sometimes behave in shocking and reprehensible ways, and why things fell apart for me in the way they did.”

Edwards allegedly paid a teenager at the BBC for sexual pictures, and subsequently pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children. In September 2024, he received a six-month suspended prison sentence and apologised for the “repugnant” nature of his offences. Edwards was also ordered to undergo sex offender rehabilitation and was placed on the sex offenders register for seven years.

A 5 spokesperson said: “Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards is based on extensive interviews with the victim, his family, the journalists who revealed his story, text exchanges between the victim and Edwards, and court reporting. It has been produced in accordance with Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code. All allegations made in the film were put to Huw Edwards via his solicitors six weeks before transmission.”

MORE: First look trailer for new drama starring Martin Clunes as Huw Edwards