Ian H Watkins announces his first children’s book

Steps superstar Ian H Watkins today announces his debut children’s book, Pride and the Rainbow Warriors.

Beautifully illustrated by David Gregory, the book sees The Rainbow Warriors on a journey as they teach readers of all ages the definition, history and importance of Pride and what it means to be included in the LGBTQ+ community.

The book teaches children that being different is your superpower and Pride is a safe space that allows people to be open about themselves without being judged by others, as they celebrate what makes them unique.

Ian H Watkins, best known as H from Steps, is a member of the iconic pop group Steps, who have sold over 22 million records worldwide and achieved four UK Number 1 albums across four decades.

History making

In 2020, Ian made history as one half of the first same-sex pairing on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, becoming a visible advocate for LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream media.

He is also the founder of Cowbridge Pride, a community-led celebration of inclusion and equality in South Wales.

Now embracing a new chapter as a painter, his artwork has been a resounding success, with multiple sold out exhibitions around the UK.

Ian currently lives in south Wales with his twin sons, Macsen and Cybi, and his partner, Tom.

Celebration

The illustrations for Pride and the Rainbow Warriors were created by David Gregory, an award-winning freelance designer and illustrator based in South Wales.

Over the years he has produced designs for children’s television series, books, music videos, online content, apps, games and short films.

Some of his credits include Mr Bean, The Dumping Ground, Wonder Raps and Aliens Love Underpants. David is passionate about creating imaginative and innovative work of the highest quality.

In 2023, David was awarded ‘Animation Illustrator Of The Year’ at the Welsh Enterprise Awards.

Upon the announcement of the book, Ian said: “Pride and The Rainbow Warriors is the book I wish I’d had when I was younger. Growing up, I didn’t see myself in the stories I was told.

“This book celebrates diversity and reminds everyone that they belong exactly as they are. It’s a story about treating people with respect and about celebrating all the wonderful things that make us different.”

The pre-order for the book is live now at atebol.com

